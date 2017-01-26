More News
Seems like every Navajo on the reservation has weighed in on former Arizona State senator Carlyle Begay’s Diné Bizaad prayer at Donald Trump’s inauguration last Saturday.
Begaye: Coal cost is culprit in NGS fateJanuary 26, 2017
Police Blotter: Navajo brothers sent to prison in murderJanuary 26, 2017
50 years ago: Navajos push for land acquisitionJanuary 26, 2017
Wet weekend, winter storm warning in effectJanuary 20, 2017
Navajo Nation dips into UUFB to cover GA, welfare shortfallJanuary 20, 2017
Sports
The memories made on Friday night were a long overdue for the Miyamura girls basketball team.
Missed opportunities cost Farmington game with Kirtland CentralJanuary 26, 2017
Defense is key to Chinle’s victory over GanadoJanuary 26, 2017
Defensive spark powers Chinle girls over GanadoJanuary 26, 2017
Young Diné carries on tradition at Sandia PrepJanuary 26, 2017
California Diné fulfilling childhood dreamJanuary 19, 2017
Education
Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …
Diné art professor loves her work, communityJanuary 5, 2017
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classroomsDecember 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian SchoolDecember 22, 2016
GMCS to meet todayDecember 19, 2016
Politics
Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates was voted to continue as speaker for the remaining two years of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council.
Nez ‘holding the fort’ while Begaye in D.C.January 20, 2017
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bondJanuary 19, 2017
Elected council candidate ruled ineligibleJanuary 12, 2017
Arts & Entertainment
‘Legacy of Excellence’ bus honors Ganado grads who made good
Getting SANEJanuary 26, 2017
Diné rapper strives to preserve languageJanuary 26, 2017
After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.
Ornamental artDecember 1, 2016
Real charactersNovember 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurantNovember 17, 2016
Coated in comfortJanuary 12, 2017
Guns to GardensDecember 29, 2016
Hamming it upDecember 22, 2016
No sweatDecember 15, 2016
Jaaʼabaní, bat, has always been a helper to the Diné and all people of the earth.
Golden geeseJanuary 12, 2017
Stepping into the New YearJanuary 5, 2017
Deeply beautifulDecember 8, 2016
Haunting the hauntsOctober 27, 2016
Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.
Making a differenceAugust 4, 2016
Just say YESJune 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool beltApril 28, 2016
There have been many recent attempts to preserve the Diné language, with varying degrees of success. One Diné musician is attempting to do that through art.
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’December 1, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concertOctober 20, 2016
Morning starDecember 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vetsOctober 6, 2016
Back in the trenchesSeptember 29, 2016
Opinion
In recent weeks, some have followed the new U.S. President-elect with some interest. As soon as he won the election, he started selecting his potential team of the cabinet, directors, department heads, advisors, etc., before he even stepped into the office. This is called being proactive.
Letters: A constitution is needed since Code fails yet againJanuary 19, 2017
When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concernJanuary 5, 2017
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transitionDecember 29, 2016
Business
Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.