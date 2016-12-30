More News

Bloomfield woman arrested in hit-and-run

  December 30, 2016   by Christopher S. Pineo

A 28-year-old Bloomfield, New Mexico, woman is in custody after allegedly running over two pedestrians at an intersection in Bloomfield.

Top stories of 2016

  December 29, 2016
The year in front pages

  December 29, 2016

Man dies in auto-ped

  December 29, 2016

50 years ago: Liquor licenses denied; Shine’s light goes out

  December 29, 2016
‘Monumental!’ Obama preserves Bears Ears

  December 28, 2016

Sports

Top sports stories of 2016

  December 29, 2016   by Quentin Jodie

The prep basketball scene is somewhat in hibernation this week, as some programs have taken a hiatus for the holidays. So as the calendar gets ready to flip to the New Year, we will pause and reflect what happened in 2016.

A look back in 2016

  December 29, 2016

A memorial tribute to former Winslow football coaching legend Emil Nasser

  December 29, 2016
Chinle cruises past Window Rock, 74-32

  December 29, 2016
On point

  December 22, 2016
Teamwork, hard work keys Ganado to success

  December 22, 2016

Education

With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

  December 29, 2016   by Navajo Times

Native American people, their culture, and their languages have historically been excluded in all levels of educational curriculum.

REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

  December 22, 2016
GMCS to meet today

  December 19, 2016
Greyhills finds next generation of innovators

  December 15, 2016
Putting words in their mouths

  December 8, 2016

Politics

652 jobs added; NAPI to go organic

  December 29, 2016   by Bill Donovan

If you want to know what drives Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, it can be summed up in one word: jobs.

Council building back trust after slush scandal

  December 29, 2016
Controller resigns

  December 28, 2016
B&F seeks removal of NN controller

  December 22, 2016
Three more line-item vetoes from President Begaye

  December 7, 2016

Arts & Entertainment

All Arts Community Culture Health Music People
Diné ‘Star Wars’ voice actors bid farewell to Fisher

  December 29, 2016   by Christopher S. Pineo

The princess is dead. Long live the princess.

Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Diné Writers/Directors featured during Pueblo Film Festival

  December 8, 2016
Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016   by Navajo Times

Navajo artist’s decoration spotlighted at the Heard

Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

  November 17, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomers

  October 27, 2016
Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016   by Navajo Times

Gun safety drives efforts of NM group

Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ reveals

  November 23, 2016
What animals!

  November 3, 2016
Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016   by Arlyssa Becenti

Video explores style as a reflection of history

Haunting the haunts

  October 27, 2016
Making room for ma’ii

  October 13, 2016
Wild Horse Race: Highway 160 repeats as Navajo Nation Fair champions

  September 15, 2016
New Miss Navajo crown for the new Miss Navajo

  September 15, 2016
Making a difference

  August 4, 2016   by Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

JMI inspires participants to improve lives

NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
Tuba City recognized as ‘baby friendly’ facility

  March 17, 2016
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016   by Terry Bowman

A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.

The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.

  October 13, 2016
Blest by good company

  August 11, 2016
Morning star

  December 1, 2016   by Colleen Keane

Navajo anchors the morning news at KOB

Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

  September 1, 2016
Still true blue at 102

  August 25, 2016

Opinion

Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

  December 29, 2016   by Navajo Times

Over the last several months, we’ve been hearing about the Bureau of Indian Education’s desire to transfer authority of Navajo BIE-funded schools and place it under the authority of the Diné Nation.

Letters: NHA situation needs attention

  December 22, 2016
Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy

  December 15, 2016
Letters: Miss Navajo article minimized concerns

  December 8, 2016
Letters: God loves wolves too

  December 1, 2016

Business

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016   by Alysa Landry

The flight marks the first of what will be regular service to and from Denver and available through Great Lakes, the only airline serving Four Corners Regional Airport.

Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016
Navajo Nation contemplating ‘divorce’ from Wells Fargo

  November 17, 2016