More News

EPA final report: Water back to pre-spill state

EPA final report: Water back to pre-spill state

  January 6, 2017   by Donovan Quintero

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today released its final report on the Gold King Mine spill, supporting earlier conclusions that water quality in the affected river system returned to pre-spill conditions shortly after the spill

Miss Navajo supervisor, assistant resign

Miss Navajo supervisor, assistant resign

  January 5, 2017
National Defense Bill to transfer Fort Wingate back to tribes

National Defense Bill to transfer Fort Wingate back to tribes

  January 5, 2017
Celebration planned for Bears Ears … but not everyone’s happy

Celebration planned for Bears Ears … but not everyone’s happy

  January 5, 2017
Police Blotter: Fugitive mom arrested in AZ

Police Blotter: Fugitive mom arrested in AZ

  January 5, 2017

50 years ago: Littell ousted, servicemen get their Times on time

  January 5, 2017

Sports

Alamo Navajo wins second SENAI title

Alamo Navajo wins second SENAI title

  January 5, 2017   by Quentin Jodie

The Alamo Navajo Cougars used its speed to get past the pesky Tsé Yi’ Gai Diné Warriors in the finals of the boys Bison bracket last Friday.

Playing great basketball

Playing great basketball

  January 5, 2017
Phoenix Christian Invitational

Phoenix Christian Invitational

  January 5, 2017
San Carlos locks down with defense, wins SENAI tournament

San Carlos locks down with defense, wins SENAI tournament

  January 5, 2017
Chinle Lady ‘Cats nail down Chandler Prep tournament championship

Chinle Lady ‘Cats nail down Chandler Prep tournament championship

  January 5, 2017
Second half surge propels MV girls in title game

Second half surge propels MV girls in title game

  January 5, 2017

Education

Diné art professor loves her work, community

Diné art professor loves her work, community

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

As a college professor of printmaking and art, Melanie Yazzie gets inspiration from her Navajo culture and abroad.

With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

  December 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

  December 22, 2016
GMCS to meet today

GMCS to meet today

  December 19, 2016
Greyhills finds next generation of innovators

Greyhills finds next generation of innovators

  December 15, 2016

Politics

White appointed acting controller

White appointed acting controller

  January 7, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

The Navajo Nation got word of a new acting controller Friday, only two days after the 23rd Navajo Nation Council voted to remove the previous Controller Jim Parris.

Council votes out controller 17-5

Council votes out controller 17-5

  January 5, 2017
652 jobs added; NAPI to go organic

652 jobs added; NAPI to go organic

  December 29, 2016
Council building back trust after slush scandal

Council building back trust after slush scandal

  December 29, 2016
Controller resigns

Controller resigns

  December 28, 2016

Arts & Entertainment

All Arts Community Culture Health Music People
Stepping into the New Year

Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

Turnout great for shoe game at museum

Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017
Diné ‘Star Wars’ voice actors bid farewell to Fisher

Diné ‘Star Wars’ voice actors bid farewell to Fisher

  December 29, 2016
Guns to Gardens

Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
Ornamental art

Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016   by Navajo Times

Navajo artist’s decoration spotlighted at the Heard

Real characters

Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

  November 17, 2016
The Navajo pianist

The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomers

Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomers

  October 27, 2016
Guns to Gardens

Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016   by Navajo Times

Gun safety drives efforts of NM group

Hamming it up

Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ reveals

Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ reveals

  November 23, 2016
What animals!

What animals!

  November 3, 2016
Stepping into the New Year

Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

Turnout great for shoe game at museum

Deeply beautiful

Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016
Haunting the haunts

Haunting the haunts

  October 27, 2016
Making room for ma’ii

Making room for ma’ii

  October 13, 2016
Wild Horse Race: Highway 160 repeats as Navajo Nation Fair champions

Wild Horse Race: Highway 160 repeats as Navajo Nation Fair champions

  September 15, 2016
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.

Making a difference

Making a difference

  August 4, 2016
NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016   by Terry Bowman

A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.

The Navajo pianist

The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.

Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.

  October 13, 2016
Blest by good company

Blest by good company

  August 11, 2016
Morning star

Morning star

  December 1, 2016   by Colleen Keane

Navajo anchors the morning news at KOB

Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

  September 1, 2016
Still true blue at 102

Still true blue at 102

  August 25, 2016

Opinion

Letters: A few matters of concern

Letters: A few matters of concern

  January 5, 2017   by Navajo Times

Presently, I just want to give the tribal leaders a wake-up call and share some important matters of concern and couple them together in this short letter.

Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

  December 29, 2016
Letters: NHA situation needs attention

Letters: NHA situation needs attention

  December 22, 2016
Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy

Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy

  December 15, 2016
Letters: Miss Navajo article minimized concerns

Letters: Miss Navajo article minimized concerns

  December 8, 2016

Business

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

  January 5, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016
Sippable art

Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016