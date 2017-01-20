More News

Wet weekend, winter storm warning in effect

  January 20, 2017   by Krista Allen

The warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona above 5,500 feet that started Thursday morning and will extend through noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Navajo Nation dips into UUFB to cover GA, welfare shortfall

  January 20, 2017
23rd Navajo Nation Council Winter Session to begin Monday

  January 19, 2017
Nation ‘confused, angry’ over death of family

  January 19, 2017
Tanker crash kills 1, closes highway

  January 19, 2017

50 years ago: Alcoholism, Littell, and 10,000 Navajos

  January 19, 2017

California Diné fulfilling childhood dream

  January 19, 2017   by Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

From an early age, almost all the signs were there that James “JJ” Jones III was meant to play football.

Wingate Bears will fight for state qualification

  January 19, 2017
Piedra Vista places second at Doc Wright

  January 19, 2017
Shiprock boys take third at Hope Christian

  January 19, 2017

Winslow boys chalk up two victories

  January 19, 2017
Hope Christian uses strong finish to get past Shiprock in tournament finale

  January 19, 2017

NTU plans 38-acre campus in Chinle

  January 12, 2017   by Cindy Yurth

Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …

Diné art professor loves her work, community

  January 5, 2017
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

  December 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

  December 22, 2016
GMCS to meet today

  December 19, 2016

Nez ‘holding the fort’ while Begaye in D.C.

  January 20, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez wasn’t in the crowds in Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump take his oath of office as the 45th United States President early Friday.

Former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay on Trump administration, what it means for Indian Country

  January 19, 2017
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bond

  January 19, 2017
Elected council candidate ruled ineligible

  January 12, 2017
White appointed acting controller

  January 7, 2017

Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017
Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!

  January 19, 2017
Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017
Golden geese

  January 12, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016
Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

  November 17, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017   by Terry Bowman

Figurative, literal warmth combine at Fort

Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ reveals

  November 23, 2016
Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!

  January 19, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Jaaʼabaní, bat, has always been a helper to the Diné and all people of the earth.

Golden geese

  January 12, 2017
Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017
Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016
Haunting the haunts

  October 27, 2016
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.

Making a difference

  August 4, 2016
NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017   by Terry Bowman

Inspired by music and his work as a producer, one Diné rapper has “big plans” for 2017.

Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.

  October 13, 2016
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

Morning star

  December 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

  September 1, 2016

Letters: A constitution is needed since Code fails yet again

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

Many months ago, the Navajo Nation was entrenched in the quagmire of Navajo Code crisis over who was to be president.

When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?

  January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concern

  January 5, 2017
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

  December 29, 2016
Letters: NHA situation needs attention

  December 22, 2016

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

  January 5, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016
Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016