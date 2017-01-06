More News
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today released its final report on the Gold King Mine spill, supporting earlier conclusions that water quality in the affected river system returned to pre-spill conditions shortly after the spill
Miss Navajo supervisor, assistant resignJanuary 5, 2017
National Defense Bill to transfer Fort Wingate back to tribesJanuary 5, 2017
Celebration planned for Bears Ears … but not everyone’s happyJanuary 5, 2017
Police Blotter: Fugitive mom arrested in AZJanuary 5, 2017
50 years ago: Littell ousted, servicemen get their Times on timeJanuary 5, 2017
Sports
The Alamo Navajo Cougars used its speed to get past the pesky Tsé Yi’ Gai Diné Warriors in the finals of the boys Bison bracket last Friday.
Playing great basketballJanuary 5, 2017
Phoenix Christian InvitationalJanuary 5, 2017
San Carlos locks down with defense, wins SENAI tournamentJanuary 5, 2017
Second half surge propels MV girls in title gameJanuary 5, 2017
Education
As a college professor of printmaking and art, Melanie Yazzie gets inspiration from her Navajo culture and abroad.
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classroomsDecember 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian SchoolDecember 22, 2016
GMCS to meet todayDecember 19, 2016
Greyhills finds next generation of innovatorsDecember 15, 2016
Politics
The Navajo Nation got word of a new acting controller Friday, only two days after the 23rd Navajo Nation Council voted to remove the previous Controller Jim Parris.
Council votes out controller 17-5January 5, 2017
652 jobs added; NAPI to go organicDecember 29, 2016
Council building back trust after slush scandalDecember 29, 2016
Controller resignsDecember 28, 2016
Arts & Entertainment
Off to a sober start in AlbuquerqueJanuary 5, 2017
Diné ‘Star Wars’ voice actors bid farewell to FisherDecember 29, 2016
Guns to GardensDecember 29, 2016
Real charactersNovember 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurantNovember 17, 2016
Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomersOctober 27, 2016
No sweatDecember 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ revealsNovember 23, 2016
What animals!November 3, 2016
Deeply beautifulDecember 8, 2016
Haunting the hauntsOctober 27, 2016
Making room for ma’iiOctober 13, 2016
Wild Horse Race: Highway 160 repeats as Navajo Nation Fair championsSeptember 15, 2016
Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.
Making a differenceAugust 4, 2016
Just say YESJune 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool beltApril 28, 2016
A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concertOctober 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.October 13, 2016
Blest by good companyAugust 11, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vetsOctober 6, 2016
Back in the trenchesSeptember 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girlSeptember 1, 2016
Still true blue at 102August 25, 2016
Opinion
Presently, I just want to give the tribal leaders a wake-up call and share some important matters of concern and couple them together in this short letter.
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transitionDecember 29, 2016
Letters: NHA situation needs attentionDecember 22, 2016
Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energyDecember 15, 2016
Letters: Miss Navajo article minimized concernsDecember 8, 2016
Business
Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.