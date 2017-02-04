More News
Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council LoRenzo Bates and Hopi Tribal Chairman Herman G. Honanie have asked owners of the Navajo Generating Station to keep the coal-powered power plant open.
Budget and Finance vote in Bobby White as acting controllerFebruary 2, 2017
Fifth Navajo files sex abuse lawsuit against Mormon ChurchFebruary 2, 2017
50 Years Ago: Nakai works on border town relationshipFebruary 2, 2017
McKinley Sheriff’s deputy mournedJanuary 26, 2017
Sports
It didn’t take long for Cody Jesus to make an impression.
Bloomfield beats KC High in neck-and-neck contest, 45-43February 2, 2017
3A North thrillerFebruary 2, 2017
Wings of America to compete at USATF National ChampionshipsFebruary 2, 2017
Tohatchi girls looking for a perfect endingFebruary 2, 2017
Diné wrestler at U of A leaves it all on the matFebruary 2, 2017
Education
Native fish from the Navajo Nation are making a comeback in Diné schools as part of a learning program.
Navajo education: Who’s in charge?February 2, 2017
A proud carriageJanuary 26, 2017
NTU plans 38-acre campus in ChinleJanuary 12, 2017
Diné art professor loves her work, communityJanuary 5, 2017
Politics
Betsy DeVos, who is up for confirmation by the U.S. Senate for U.S. Education secretary has an indirect tie to education in this area.
LoRenzo Bates to continue as SpeakerJanuary 26, 2017
Nez ‘holding the fort’ while Begaye in D.C.January 20, 2017
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bondJanuary 19, 2017
Arts & Entertainment
People, animals turn out for winter stories at the zoo
Getting SANEJanuary 26, 2017
Diné rapper strives to preserve languageJanuary 26, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at SundanceJanuary 19, 2017
After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.
Ornamental artDecember 1, 2016
Real charactersNovember 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurantNovember 17, 2016
Coated in comfortJanuary 12, 2017
Guns to GardensDecember 29, 2016
Hamming it upDecember 22, 2016
No sweatDecember 15, 2016
Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!January 19, 2017
Golden geeseJanuary 12, 2017
Stepping into the New YearJanuary 5, 2017
Deeply beautifulDecember 8, 2016
Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.
Making a differenceAugust 4, 2016
Just say YESJune 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool beltApril 28, 2016
There have been many recent attempts to preserve the Diné language, with varying degrees of success. One Diné musician is attempting to do that through art.
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’December 1, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concertOctober 20, 2016
Morning starDecember 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vetsOctober 6, 2016
Back in the trenchesSeptember 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girlSeptember 1, 2016
Opinion
There are few greater responsibilities before us than to care for and ensure, to the best of our abilities, the wellbeing of our children.
Letters: Lead, follow or get out of the wayJanuary 26, 2017
Letters: A constitution is needed since Code fails yet againJanuary 19, 2017
When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concernJanuary 5, 2017
Business
Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.