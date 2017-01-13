More News

EPA to not pay out Gold King Mine spill claims

  January 13, 2017   by Donovan Quintero

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said on Friday afternoon that the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to not pay claims made by farmers along the San Juan River and Animas River, who were affected by the Aug. 2015 Gold King Mine spill, is both childish and shameful.

Highway 191 reopened after diesel spill

  January 13, 2017
Council mourns the loss of Navajo family

  January 13, 2017
‘United in saying no’

  January 12, 2017
Land buyback a success thanks to ‘government to government cooperation’

  January 12, 2017
Bears Ears victory celebration draws hundreds

  January 12, 2017

Page places third at Joseph City Invitational

  January 12, 2017   by Quentin Jodie

The Page wrestling team was right where they expected to be after the first day of the 46th annual Joseph City wrestling tournament.

Gallup tops Artesia in finals

  January 12, 2017
St. Michael boys split 1A North games

  January 12, 2017
Ganado chalks up a pair of key region victories

  January 12, 2017
Miyamura garners third place at Gallup Invite

  January 12, 2017
Alamo Navajo wins second SENAI title

  January 5, 2017

NTU plans 38-acre campus in Chinle

  January 12, 2017   by Cindy Yurth

Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …

Diné art professor loves her work, community

  January 5, 2017
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

  December 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

  December 22, 2016
GMCS to meet today

  December 19, 2016

Elected council candidate ruled ineligible

  January 12, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

Office of Hearings and Appeals has ruled that Steven Begay does not qualify as a candidate for Navajo Nation Council and wont be representing Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi and Bahastl’a’a’.

White appointed acting controller

  January 7, 2017
Council votes out controller 17-5

  January 5, 2017
652 jobs added; NAPI to go organic

  December 29, 2016
Council building back trust after slush scandal

  December 29, 2016

Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017   by Terry Bowman

Figurative, literal warmth combine at Fort

Golden geese

  January 12, 2017
Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017
Diné ‘Star Wars’ voice actors bid farewell to Fisher

  December 29, 2016
Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016   by Navajo Times

Navajo artist’s decoration spotlighted at the Heard

Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomers

  October 27, 2016
Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017   by Terry Bowman

Figurative, literal warmth combine at Fort

Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ reveals

  November 23, 2016
Golden geese

  January 12, 2017   by Krista Allen

Déłí occupying golf course considered sacred in Diné culture

Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017
Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016
Haunting the haunts

  October 27, 2016
Making room for ma’ii

  October 13, 2016
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.

Making a difference

  August 4, 2016
NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016   by Terry Bowman

A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.

The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.

  October 13, 2016
Blest by good company

  August 11, 2016
Morning star

  December 1, 2016   by Colleen Keane

Navajo anchors the morning news at KOB

Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

  September 1, 2016
Still true blue at 102

  August 25, 2016

When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?

  January 12, 2017   by Navajo Times

I’m writing about the Blue Canyon Road on behalf of my family and the people who live in the community.

Letters: A few matters of concern

  January 5, 2017
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

  December 29, 2016
Letters: NHA situation needs attention

  December 22, 2016
Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy

  December 15, 2016

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

  January 5, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016
Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016