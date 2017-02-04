More News

Tribal leaders call on Salt River Project to keep Navajo Generating Station open

  February 4, 2017   by Navajo Times

Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council LoRenzo Bates and Hopi Tribal Chairman Herman G. Honanie have asked owners of the Navajo Generating Station to keep the coal-powered power plant open.

Budget and Finance vote in Bobby White as acting controller

  February 2, 2017
Fifth Navajo files sex abuse lawsuit against Mormon Church

  February 2, 2017

Winslow Police urge public to come forward with info on a 2013 murder of a Hopi woman

  February 2, 2017

50 Years Ago: Nakai works on border town relationship

  February 2, 2017
McKinley Sheriff’s deputy mourned

  January 26, 2017

Sports

Hedeman likens Cody Jesus to Sage Kimzey

  February 2, 2017   by Quentin Jodie

It didn’t take long for Cody Jesus to make an impression.

Bloomfield beats KC High in neck-and-neck contest, 45-43

  February 2, 2017
3A North thriller

  February 2, 2017
Wings of America to compete at USATF National Championships

  February 2, 2017
Tohatchi girls looking for a perfect ending

  February 2, 2017
Diné wrestler at U of A leaves it all on the mat

  February 2, 2017

Education

These fish really are in schools

  February 2, 2017   by Terry Bowman

Native fish from the Navajo Nation are making a comeback in Diné schools as part of a learning program.

Navajo education: Who’s in charge?

  February 2, 2017
A proud carriage

  January 26, 2017
NTU plans 38-acre campus in Chinle

  January 12, 2017
Diné art professor loves her work, community

  January 5, 2017

Politics

Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation have donated more than $3.4M to Rehoboth School

  February 2, 2017   by Bill Donovan

Betsy DeVos, who is up for confirmation by the U.S. Senate for U.S. Education secretary has an indirect tie to education in this area.

LoRenzo Bates to continue as Speaker

  January 26, 2017
Nez ‘holding the fort’ while Begaye in D.C.

  January 20, 2017
Former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay on Trump administration, what it means for Indian Country

  January 19, 2017
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bond

  January 19, 2017

Arts & Entertainment

Chants for coyotes; Ballads for bobcats

  February 2, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

People, animals turn out for winter stories at the zoo

Getting SANE

  January 26, 2017
Diné rapper strives to preserve language

  January 26, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017
‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016
Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

  November 17, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Getting SANE

  January 26, 2017   by Alysa Landry

Sexual assault survivors now have safe haven

Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017
Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Chants for coyotes; Ballads for bobcats

  February 2, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

People, animals turn out for winter stories at the zoo

Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!

  January 19, 2017
Golden geese

  January 12, 2017
Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017
Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.

Making a difference

  August 4, 2016
NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
Diné rapper strives to preserve language

  January 26, 2017   by Terry Bowman

There have been many recent attempts to preserve the Diné language, with varying degrees of success. One Diné musician is attempting to do that through art.

‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

Morning star

  December 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girl

  September 1, 2016

Opinion

Letters: ‘Let’s make our youth a priority’

  February 2, 2017   by Navajo Times

There are few greater responsibilities before us than to care for and ensure, to the best of our abilities, the wellbeing of our children.

Letters: Lead, follow or get out of the way

  January 26, 2017
Letters: A constitution is needed since Code fails yet again

  January 19, 2017
When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?

  January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concern

  January 5, 2017

Business

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

  January 5, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016
Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016