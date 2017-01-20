More News
The warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona above 5,500 feet that started Thursday morning and will extend through noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Navajo Nation dips into UUFB to cover GA, welfare shortfallJanuary 20, 2017
23rd Navajo Nation Council Winter Session to begin MondayJanuary 19, 2017
Nation ‘confused, angry’ over death of familyJanuary 19, 2017
Tanker crash kills 1, closes highwayJanuary 19, 2017
50 years ago: Alcoholism, Littell, and 10,000 NavajosJanuary 19, 2017
Sports
From an early age, almost all the signs were there that James “JJ” Jones III was meant to play football.
Wingate Bears will fight for state qualificationJanuary 19, 2017
Piedra Vista places second at Doc WrightJanuary 19, 2017
Shiprock boys take third at Hope ChristianJanuary 19, 2017
Winslow boys chalk up two victoriesJanuary 19, 2017
Education
Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …
Diné art professor loves her work, communityJanuary 5, 2017
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classroomsDecember 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian SchoolDecember 22, 2016
GMCS to meet todayDecember 19, 2016
Politics
Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez wasn’t in the crowds in Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump take his oath of office as the 45th United States President early Friday.
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bondJanuary 19, 2017
Elected council candidate ruled ineligibleJanuary 12, 2017
White appointed acting controllerJanuary 7, 2017
Arts & Entertainment
After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.
‘Big plans’ for King BlizzJanuary 19, 2017
Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!January 19, 2017
Coated in comfortJanuary 12, 2017
Ornamental artDecember 1, 2016
Real charactersNovember 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurantNovember 17, 2016
Guns to GardensDecember 29, 2016
Hamming it upDecember 22, 2016
No sweatDecember 15, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ revealsNovember 23, 2016
Jaaʼabaní, bat, has always been a helper to the Diné and all people of the earth.
Stepping into the New YearJanuary 5, 2017
Deeply beautifulDecember 8, 2016
Haunting the hauntsOctober 27, 2016
Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.
Making a differenceAugust 4, 2016
Just say YESJune 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool beltApril 28, 2016
Inspired by music and his work as a producer, one Diné rapper has “big plans” for 2017.
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’December 1, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concertOctober 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.October 13, 2016
Morning starDecember 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vetsOctober 6, 2016
Back in the trenchesSeptember 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girlSeptember 1, 2016
Opinion
Many months ago, the Navajo Nation was entrenched in the quagmire of Navajo Code crisis over who was to be president.
When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concernJanuary 5, 2017
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transitionDecember 29, 2016
Letters: NHA situation needs attentionDecember 22, 2016
Business
Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.