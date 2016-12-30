More News
A 28-year-old Bloomfield, New Mexico, woman is in custody after allegedly running over two pedestrians at an intersection in Bloomfield.
Top stories of 2016December 29, 2016
The year in front pagesDecember 29, 2016
Man dies in auto-pedDecember 29, 2016
50 years ago: Liquor licenses denied; Shine’s light goes outDecember 29, 2016
‘Monumental!’ Obama preserves Bears EarsDecember 28, 2016
Sports
The prep basketball scene is somewhat in hibernation this week, as some programs have taken a hiatus for the holidays. So as the calendar gets ready to flip to the New Year, we will pause and reflect what happened in 2016.
A look back in 2016December 29, 2016
Chinle cruises past Window Rock, 74-32December 29, 2016
On pointDecember 22, 2016
Teamwork, hard work keys Ganado to successDecember 22, 2016
Education
Native American people, their culture, and their languages have historically been excluded in all levels of educational curriculum.
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian SchoolDecember 22, 2016
GMCS to meet todayDecember 19, 2016
Greyhills finds next generation of innovatorsDecember 15, 2016
Putting words in their mouthsDecember 8, 2016
Politics
If you want to know what drives Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, it can be summed up in one word: jobs.
Council building back trust after slush scandalDecember 29, 2016
Controller resignsDecember 28, 2016
B&F seeks removal of NN controllerDecember 22, 2016
Three more line-item vetoes from President BegayeDecember 7, 2016
Arts & Entertainment
The princess is dead. Long live the princess.
Guns to GardensDecember 29, 2016
Diné Writers/Directors featured during Pueblo Film FestivalDecember 8, 2016
Real charactersNovember 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurantNovember 17, 2016
Pueblo Film Fest to feature familiar faces, newcomersOctober 27, 2016
Lupton once had a bar, motel and tire shop, ‘History Day’ revealsNovember 23, 2016
What animals!November 3, 2016
Video explores style as a reflection of history
Haunting the hauntsOctober 27, 2016
Making room for ma’iiOctober 13, 2016
Wild Horse Race: Highway 160 repeats as Navajo Nation Fair championsSeptember 15, 2016
New Miss Navajo crown for the new Miss NavajoSeptember 15, 2016
JMI inspires participants to improve lives
Just say YESJune 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool beltApril 28, 2016
Tuba City recognized as ‘baby friendly’ facilityMarch 17, 2016
A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concertOctober 20, 2016
Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S.October 13, 2016
Blest by good companyAugust 11, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vetsOctober 6, 2016
Back in the trenchesSeptember 29, 2016
Family band dedicates heartfelt song to slain Navajo girlSeptember 1, 2016
Still true blue at 102August 25, 2016
Opinion
Over the last several months, we’ve been hearing about the Bureau of Indian Education’s desire to transfer authority of Navajo BIE-funded schools and place it under the authority of the Diné Nation.
Letters: NHA situation needs attentionDecember 22, 2016
Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energyDecember 15, 2016
Letters: Miss Navajo article minimized concernsDecember 8, 2016
Letters: God loves wolves tooDecember 1, 2016
Business
The flight marks the first of what will be regular service to and from Denver and available through Great Lakes, the only airline serving Four Corners Regional Airport.