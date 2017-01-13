More News
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said on Friday afternoon that the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to not pay claims made by farmers along the San Juan River and Animas River, who were affected by the Aug. 2015 Gold King Mine spill, is both childish and shameful.
Sports
The Page wrestling team was right where they expected to be after the first day of the 46th annual Joseph City wrestling tournament.
Education
Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …
Politics
Office of Hearings and Appeals has ruled that Steven Begay does not qualify as a candidate for Navajo Nation Council and wont be representing Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi and Bahastl’a’a’.
Arts & Entertainment
Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.
Opinion
I’m writing about the Blue Canyon Road on behalf of my family and the people who live in the community.
Business
Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.