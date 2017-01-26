More News

Begay praised, lambasted for one-word prayer

  January 26, 2017   by Navajo Times

Seems like every Navajo on the reservation has weighed in on former Arizona State senator Carlyle Begay’s Diné Bizaad prayer at Donald Trump’s inauguration last Saturday.

Begaye: Coal cost is culprit in NGS fate

  January 26, 2017
Police Blotter: Navajo brothers sent to prison in murder

  January 26, 2017

50 years ago: Navajos push for land acquisition

  January 26, 2017
Wet weekend, winter storm warning in effect

  January 20, 2017
Navajo Nation dips into UUFB to cover GA, welfare shortfall

  January 20, 2017

Sports

Changing of the guard

  January 26, 2017   by Quentin Jodie

The memories made on Friday night were a long overdue for the Miyamura girls basketball team.

Missed opportunities cost Farmington game with Kirtland Central

  January 26, 2017
Defense is key to Chinle’s victory over Ganado

  January 26, 2017
Defensive spark powers Chinle girls over Ganado

  January 26, 2017
Young Diné carries on tradition at Sandia Prep

  January 26, 2017
California Diné fulfilling childhood dream

  January 19, 2017

Education

NTU plans 38-acre campus in Chinle

  January 12, 2017   by Cindy Yurth

Navajo Technical University is advertising for bids for a 6,000-square-foot steel building — the first structure in an ambitious 38-acre campus …

Diné art professor loves her work, community

  January 5, 2017
With $1.8M grant, educators set out to ‘Indigenize’ classrooms

  December 29, 2016
REDW coaches life skills at Santa Fe Indian School

  December 22, 2016
GMCS to meet today

  December 19, 2016

Politics

LoRenzo Bates to continue as Speaker

  January 26, 2017   by Arlyssa Becenti

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates was voted to continue as speaker for the remaining two years of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council.

Nez ‘holding the fort’ while Begaye in D.C.

  January 20, 2017
Former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay on Trump administration, what it means for Indian Country

  January 19, 2017
Mel Begay out on $4,500 bond

  January 19, 2017
Elected council candidate ruled ineligible

  January 12, 2017

Arts & Entertainment

All Arts Community Culture Health Music People
A proud carriage

  January 26, 2017   by Terry Bowman

‘Legacy of Excellence’ bus honors Ganado grads who made good

Getting SANE

  January 26, 2017
Diné rapper strives to preserve language

  January 26, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017
‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017
Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017   by Navajo Times

After a brilliant run by her first feature-length film, Drunktown’s Finest in 2014, she returns to debut her most recent work, Deidra & Laney Rob A Train.

Ornamental art

  December 1, 2016
Real characters

  November 23, 2016
Diné Chef presides at NMAI’s restaurant

  November 17, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
Getting SANE

  January 26, 2017   by Alysa Landry

Sexual assault survivors now have safe haven

Coated in comfort

  January 12, 2017
Guns to Gardens

  December 29, 2016
Hamming it up

  December 22, 2016
﻿No sweat

  December 15, 2016
Jaaʼabaní needs help, now!

  January 19, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Jaaʼabaní, bat, has always been a helper to the Diné and all people of the earth.

Golden geese

  January 12, 2017
Stepping into the New Year

  January 5, 2017
Deeply beautiful

  December 8, 2016
Haunting the haunts

  October 27, 2016
Off to a sober start in Albuquerque

  January 5, 2017   by Colleen Keane

Raymond Lee, Diné, from Shiprock, has a jovial smile and a sincere way of getting his point across.

Making a difference

  August 4, 2016
NDOH moves to address childhood hunger on the Navajo Nation

  July 28, 2016
Just say YES

  June 9, 2016
TMC Community Health adds digital storytelling to tool belt

  April 28, 2016
Diné rapper strives to preserve language

  January 26, 2017   by Terry Bowman

There have been many recent attempts to preserve the Diné language, with varying degrees of success. One Diné musician is attempting to do that through art.

‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

  January 19, 2017
Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

  December 1, 2016
The Navajo pianist

  November 3, 2016
ATCR focuses on inclusivity at Indigenous Day concert

  October 20, 2016
A proud carriage

  January 26, 2017   by Terry Bowman

‘Legacy of Excellence’ bus honors Ganado grads who made good

Freeland debuts latest film at Sundance

  January 19, 2017
Morning star

  December 1, 2016
Sandoval County showcases New Mexico’s Native vets

  October 6, 2016
Back in the trenches

  September 29, 2016

Opinion

Letters: Lead, follow or get out of the way

  January 26, 2017   by Navajo Times

In recent weeks, some have followed the new U.S. President-elect with some interest. As soon as he won the election, he started selecting his potential team of the cabinet, directors, department heads, advisors, etc., before he even stepped into the office. This is called being proactive.

Letters: A constitution is needed since Code fails yet again

  January 19, 2017
When will the Blue Canyon road be fixed?

  January 12, 2017
Letters: A few matters of concern

  January 5, 2017
Letters: Put Navajo students first in school transition

  December 29, 2016

Business

Tribal workers forced to unionize?

  January 5, 2017   by Christopher S. Pineo

Tribal employees who spoke to the Navajo Times under the condition of anonymity said they have been pushed to join a union, a choice that was meant to be optional.

Farmington airport boasts bigger planes, more seats

  December 22, 2016
Sippable art

  December 15, 2016
Kayenta welcomes reservation’s first rental store

  December 8, 2016
New gaming compact good news for Navajo

  November 23, 2016