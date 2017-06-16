Walking the Healing Path, After Day 2: ‘We’re doing good’

WINDOW ROCK

John Tsosie called the Navajo Times with a quick update from the road on the 2017 Walking the Healing Path trek from Window Rock to Whiteriver.

“We’re doing good,” he said. “We’re about four miles from Lupton Chapter.”

Ernest Tsosie Jr. and his son, John L. Tsosie, began their annual walk to raise awareness about domestic violence on June 15. Tonight they will rest at Lupton Chapter after walking about 15 miles per day over the past two days.

So, how were they feeling on this second day of the walk?

“Boy, yesterday, by the end of the day I was done, I was tired,” John Tsosie said. “But today, I got some good sleep last night, I’m feeling great.”

The 2017 Walking the Healing Path will take the pair, and a group of volunteers who support them, 104 miles on this year’s “Journey to the White Mountain Apache Nation,” from Window Rock to Whiteriver.

In 2003, the Tsosie’s created Walking the Healing Path Inc. to raise awareness of address domestic violence through annual walks in and around the Navajo Nation.

