Drowning Pool headlines Shonto’s ‘Rock the Canyon’

SHONTO CANYON, Ariz.

Drowning Pool will be the headliner at the 9th annual “Rock the Canyon” on Saturday with thousands of people expected to stream into Sunshine Springs for the daylong event.

Drowning Pool, a rock band from Dallas, Texas, is known for regularly performing for U.S. troops and traveling as far as the war zones of the Middle East and the outposts of Southeast Asia.

And now the four-member band is heading to Vice President Jonathan Nez’s hometown.

Although the band will not be on stage until later in the evening, they will be arriving Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Navajo landscape, according to Fredrick Davis, one of the festival coordinators who invited the band.

Drowning Pool will perform on the Eddie “Cheii” Shootinglady Pavilion under the famous cottonwood trees in the piñon-juniper canyon where the rocky walls naturally amplify sound.

The festival is set to begin at 7 a.m. with a “Rock the Canyon breakfast” (typically of oatmeal, pancakes, Spam, and coffee). Ethnic DeGeneration, Levi Platero, Blackkiss, Joe Tohannie Jr. and his White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers, and about 15 others make up the music and arts festival lineup.

This popular festival was founded by Elizabeth Whitethorne-Benally, Shonto Chapter’s vice president, and Susie Bizade in 2001. Afterwards, it was established by the Shonto Economic Development Corporation to promote Native artists and musicians, as well as community wellness and sustainability.

Every year the festival promotes one local artist. This year, the Shonto Tourism Committee selected Pauline Bigman.

Featured artists have included Shonto Begay (2009), Bahe Whitethorne Sr. (2010), Allen Bahe (2011), John Bahe Smith (2012), Anthony Begay (2013), Alice Cling (2014) and Delvin Slick (2015), among others.

Last year, Max Cavalera of the heavy metal bands Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Killer Be Killed headlined the festival.

Today there will be a “Rock the Community” appreciation picnic starting at 5 p.m. followed by the astounding “Rez Car Show” at 6 p.m.

Called a “a form of art” by its founders, the 4th annual Rez Car Show is the Tokyo Motor Show of the Navajo Nation where rez men and women show their rez rides and rez dogs.

“Even if it’s held together by wires, has different tires, has a loaned battery, or it’s really loud, making noise or backfires,” Whitethorne-Benally has said about the vehicles that enter.

“Or if your lazy dog that doesn’t want to go after the sheep is sitting in the vehicle, borrowed a dog or picked one off the road …”

The winners of past shows were Erik Laughter and his “pubby,” Clare. Laughter and Clare won the inaugural event in 2013 with a rickety, 1996 Toyota Corolla he called “The Phoenix.”

He won the event again in 2014 with a 1989 Ford truck he called “War Pony.”

Entertainer James Bilagody has said, “It’s not a rez vehicle unless there’s a dog in it. The ts’í’lii (little) dogs are the most valuable.”

There are no general admission passes for this arts and music festival, which ends midnight on Sunday. Weekend camping opportunities are available.

Information: Shonto Chapter, 928-672-2910, facebook.com/rockthecanyon, and drowningpool.com.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.