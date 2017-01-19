‘Big plans’ for King Blizz

WINDOW ROCK

Inspired by music and his work as a producer, one Diné rapper has “big plans” for 2017.

Ryan Hardy, a.k.a. King Blizz, sits, wearing a grey sweat jacket, grey sweatpants, an Arizona Cardinals beanie and leather Converse All-Star sneakers. He talks about his big year of 2017, with the release of a new album and a couple of new music videos.

His new album “Dark Shades Bright Future” will be released later this year during the fall. It will feature local artists as well as out-of-state artists. King Blizz will also release new music videos of each single to be released over the summer and fall months.

His new single, “Forgive Me,” is out now on iTunes and Spotify.

“I have a lot going this year,” said King Blizz in the Navajo Times newsroom. “I’ve been promoting and marketing all week.”

As an independent hip-hop artist, King Blizz is his own manager, booking his own shows, setting up tours, managing his social media accounts, booking studios, releasing and promoting his own music as a solo act.

“Stay independent, it allows me to have control of what I do,” said King.

