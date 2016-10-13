Corey Medina: from Northern Navajo to the northern U.S. by Terry Bowman October 13, 2016

One Diné musician is playing the blues up in the state of Minnesota and gaining an audience.

Originally from Shiprock, Corey Medina relocated to Bemidji, Minnesota, where his wife is from and where his band ‘Corey Medina and Brothers’ is currently located.

He used to play in his own blues trio from Shiprock while he was a student at Shiprock High School.

He said the music scene up north in Minnesota is interesting as there are all types of music and Medina’s band is in the middle of the scene, traveling all over the state and playing Medina’s brand of indie-blues rock.

“It has an alternative indie feel. We’re not afraid to get heavy,” said Medina. Ian Hill and Nayo Perez are the other members of Medina’s trio.

His music is a cross between Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, indie-blues with a touch of folk and pop. His voice is soulful, especially when he puts emotions into his songs like “Want It All,” “Long Time Coming” and “You Don’t Know.”

His guitar playing is astounding as he solos during most of his songs and jams quite frequently in the Bemidji music scene.

“I am a very humble guy. I love my music and I enjoy playing,” said Medina, who was also nominated at this year’s Native American Music Awards in Salamanca, New York for Best Rock Recording for his debut album ‘Old Dog Cryin’.’

Medina started playing guitar at the age of 13, practicing and learning music that was not too popular on the radio.

“I was being an outcast to what was popular, I guess you could say,” said Medina, who added Jennifer Lopez, Eminem and G-Unit were on the radio when he was learning to play.

