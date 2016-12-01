Weedrat: ‘Angy music for the conscious Native’

WINDOW ROCK

A Diné punk rock band is on a quest to educate Diné youth through music.

Weedrat of Albuquerque has been invading the Four Corners music scene with its brand of anarchy punk, with lyrics that cover a wide range of topics which include domestic violence, education, and sexism.

The group recently announced a new song, which talks about their stance against sex trafficking.

“We have so much to say … It’s angry music for the conscious native,” said Rebecca Jones, singer and guitarist of Weedrat.

Weedrat is comprised of Jones, Adrian Burkeon on bass and Gregory Yazzie on drums.

The group is known for their hard style of loud, fast punk rock and politically charged lyrics.

“Our target audience is the youth,” said Burke, adding their lyrics are aimed at making people think about the issues in today’s world.

“These are problems that need to be addressed,” added Burke.

During a recent performance in Flagstaff at the Standing Rock Benefit Show, Weedrat drew a lot of positive reactions from the almost completely punk rock audience that moshed and danced during their entire set.

