A fighting spirit

Mixed martial arts fighter travels the world to compete, spread Diné culture

WINDOW ROCK

Cy Silent’Walker, a Diné traveler and mixed martial arts competitor, travels around the world spreading his culture while competing.

Walker, 32, of Chinle, competes in combat sports such as Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and Mix Martial Arts in Thailand.

Walker is Todich’ii’nii, born for To’aheedliinii. His cheii is Honaghaahnii and his nali is Tabaaha.

Everywhere he goes he carries the Navajo Nation Flag to represent the Navajo Nation. He doesn’t meet any Native Americans abroad.

He has travelled to France, Greece, China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries such as Burma, Vietnam, and the Philippines. He recently just returned from Thailand, where he is the only Native American competitor in Muay Thai fighting and has lived for three years.

“I take a photos of everywhere I’ve been and to educate the people I meet about Navajo culture,” said Silent’Walker.

He has taken photographs of himself and the Navajo flag at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Parthenon in Greece, the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, and in the desert sands of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He calls himself a “cultural astronaut” because he is the first Diné to travel to some of these places and teach about Native American heritage.

He is specifically fond of Southeast Asian culture, which is similar to Native American.

“They respect their elders, they take that serious,” said Silent’Walker.

Elders are very high in the traditional family and get the most respect and honor at their family gatherings, he said.

The people of Southwest Asia are really huge on their culture, he said, especially when it comes to families.

“These people have big families,” he said. “I’ve seen some with two to three generations living in a huge house.”

He also loves the “warrior spirit” many people in Thailand have, much like Native Americans.

“They have that fighting spirit,” he said. “They’re all warriors like their ancestors, like we are.”

Thailand has its history of wars, fighting neighboring countries for territory and people.





