Emmy-winning journalist: ‘Do a little bit more’

FORT DEFIANCE

Emmy-winning journalist Hattie Kauffman told a group of teachers, administrators and staff of Window Rock Unified School District on Friday to “do a little bit more.”

Kauffman talked about individuals who put in the effort to help her at different points in her life, which ultimately inspired her to choose a successful path.

A member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Kauffman said until she was four years old her family had lived on the Nez Perce Reservation then moved to Seattle. There she said they lived in poor conditions and her parents were alcoholics.

The talk was part of a teacher orientation session organized by the district.

Though raised in what she described as a dismal atmosphere, she did not succumb to it — although she almost did. She remembered and acknowledged people who weren’t family or friends but helped her at crucial moments to take the right path in life.

“The people like you are the ones who gave people like me opportunities to have the life I have,” said Kauffman. “The teachers, counselors, people who intervened, created all these opportunities for me.”

