Military Roll Call: Diné promoted to 1st sergeant

Denetclaw is with Bravo Company of the 31st Combat Support Hospital, known as the Blackwolves. Her clans are Totsohnii, Kinlichíinii, Tl’aaschi’i and ’Ashiihi.

She entered the Army in June 2001 and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After that, she went on to complete advanced individual training as a combat medic at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Her overseas assignments included 201st Forward Support Battalion, Vilseck, Germany; Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo; and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Her stateside assignments included 4th Engineer Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado; Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Hood, Texas; Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas; 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill; and Reynolds Army Community Hospital, Fort Sill.

Denetclaw has served in a variety of assignments including ambulance driver, squad leader, platoon sergeant, drill sergeant, clinical NCOIC, senior operations sergeant and senior clinical NCO.

Her military and civilian education includes Basic Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Senior Leaders Course, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course, Sexual Harassment Response/Victim Advocate Course and an associate degree in general studies.

Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service (1 OLC), Army Commendation medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement medal (4 OLC), Good Conduct medal, Kosovo Campaign medal with Bronze Service Star, Iraqi Campaign medal (3 CS), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Development ribbon (Numeral 3), Army Service ribbon, Overseas Service ribbon (Numeral 3), NATO medal (KFOR), drill sergeant badge, combat medical badge and drivers badge (wheel & track).

She is married to SFC(P) Jared Job, 2-43 ADA, and they have two children, Nataanii, 2, and Ahenibah, 1. She is the daughter of Dorothy Denetclaw and the late Jonson Denetclaw.

