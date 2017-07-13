Confab to youth: Start a business

WINDOW ROCK

“It’s a source of empowerment,” said Felisha Adams about owning a business or being an entrepreneur.

Adams is an owner of two small businesses – I Am The Biz and Balance-N-Options. She is currently collaborating with Navajo Technical University’s Innovation Center to create the first Youth Leadership Conference in Window Rock. The small business owner is using this event to increase the idea of youth leadership and inspire young people to become business owners.

“We have some negative statistics that hang over us and we want to replace that,” Adams said. “We want to give an image of people who are doing positive things.”

Adams said it was priority for this conference to showcase Indigenous entrepreneurs and business owners. “I wanted to have that image because I think it’s important for young Native Americans to look up and actually see that there are people out there doing it,” Adams said. “It’s important for them to make that connection.”

The Youth Leadership Conference will be tomorrow, July 15, at the Navajo Nation Museum. This will be an all-day conference for young people from 8th to 12th grade.

