Navajo Gaming to celebrate 10 years by Bill Donovan September 16, 2016

Navajo Gaming Enterprise officials plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of the enterprise on Sept. 25.

The celebration will be done internally with all 1,200 employees at the four casinos being invited to receptions at their various casinos.

Since its creation, the enterprise has donated more than $6 million to the tribe from its profits and has had, according to its figures, generated almost $1.2 billion in total revenue.

