NTUA ‘a symbol of sovereignty’
Tribal utility company to build new headquarters
FORT DEFIANCE
After operating for over 50 years in its current aging building, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will soon be moving into new, modern headquarters.
During a ceremonial ground breaking of the Navajo corporation’s new headquarters, tribal leaders and NTUA corporate managers, staff and board members came together to celebrate the beginning of a new phase for the half-century corporation.
“This groundbreaking ceremony is an example of how this enterprise has been able to move forward to a new building,” said Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates. “They are going to be a major player in the development across the Navajo Nation by virtue of the council legislation that they approved.”
Bates was talking about the Navajo Nation Council’s approval of the $180 million project used toward water and wastewater infrastructure on the Navajo Nation, which was signed into law by Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye last year.
Comparing the Navajo Nation using its own resources to fund this water project, Bates commended NTUA for finding its own funding source to pay for the new building which has been in the works for the past five years.
To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.
Share:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
Related
About Author
Arlyssa Becenti
Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.