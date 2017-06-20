Starbucks coming to Navajo

WINDOW ROCK

Considering the Navajos’ love of coffee, it’s a wonder it hasn’t happened sooner. But it’s official: 2017 will be the year Starbucks comes to Navajo.

It’s been 46 years since the chain was founded at Pike Place Market in Seattle, but, hey, we understand we’re a little behind the curve on national trends.

The new store will pop up in the Window Rock Basha’s as part of its sweeping renovation that will replace everything from the floors to the parking lot, as well as introduce more upscale and healthy products.

A “coming soon” sign in the supermarket already has people buzzing, and the overpriced caffeinated beverages haven’t even arrived yet.

“We’re all excited,” confirmed Janice Bryan, assistant grocery manager. “The employees, the customers … everybody likes Starbucks.”

Bryan wishes she could take credit for the idea, but it wafted down from corporate.

“They have one in the store in the Valley, and it’s doing real well,” she said.

The hope is to have the renovation complete and the coffee shop in by the Navajo Nation Fair, but Bryan thinks that may be unrealistic.

“October for sure,” she promised.

While the bricks and mortar may be lagging, they’ve already hired a manager and sent her for training.

Will the Navajo Starbucks have anything special? Mutton bites? A cowboy cappuccino with a few grounds and some desert dust stirred in?

Don’t touch that dial.

Meanwhile, if you’re already feeling an irresistible draw to the Tse’gha’hoodza’ni Shopping Center, don’t worry, there’s something to celebrate this Thursday: the 35th anniversary of Navajo Nation Shopping Centers. Bryan promised plenty of fun and bargains.

But as yet, no venti lattes.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.