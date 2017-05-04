Chinle chefs nab honors at statewide competition

Four young chefs from Chinle High School’s culinary arts program earned honors at this year’s Careers through Culinary Arts Program in the recent statewide Native Skills competition.

Alex Yellowman, a senior from Chinle, won a scholarship to culinary school and a job in Scottsdale, Arizona.

William Jake took first place and Lakota Thompson second place in the cooking competition, which involved making hunter’s chicken, which Jake described as “baked chicken with sauce and sides of zucchini, yellow squash and tourné potatoes.

Jake is a senior from Chinle and Thompson is a junior from Salina Springs, Arizona.

Haleigh Benally of Chinle ranked in the top 10 juniors after making an omelette and cucumber salad.

