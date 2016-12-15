Greyhills finds next generation of innovators by Krista Allen December 15, 2016

TUBA CITY

It is said that a full moon triggers strange behavior, said Joaquin Kootswatewa.

“People say when a full moon appears, people start getting crazy – (reputed to transmogrify into) werewolves,” he said.

The fact that the moon is moving away from the earth at a rate of around 3.8 centimeters per year might mean that there will be no more total solar eclipses in at least 500 million years.

The earth would no longer experience high tides and moonstruck humans would no longer be prone to unusual behaviors, which Kootswatewa says, “is a good thing.”

Kootswatewa was one of 12 students who entered the 4th annual science fair at Greyhills Academy High School on Friday. The 16-year-old junior from Tónaneesdizí won first place, which will take him, along with second-place winner Chessica Mann, 16, from Kaibeto, Arizona, to the 2017 Navajo Nation Science Fair March 3 in Church Rock, New Mexico.

Because of his fascination with the night sky, Kootswatewa did his science project on black holes after seeing that some people do not properly understand gravity.

Kootswatewa explained that black holes are some of the strangest and most fascinating objects found beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

Common knowledge says black holes are objects of extreme density with such strong gravitational attraction that even light cannot escape from their grasp if it comes near enough, according to scientists. Kootswatewa, however, says that is false.

