Groundbreaking held for new high school at Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, N.M.

As a junior at Rehoboth Christian High School, Cheyanne Carlisle is the fourth generation in her family to attend the private school.

Since she was in sixth grade, her classmates were always told they would be the first class to graduate from a new high school building.

“But we totally aren’t because it will take a year,” said Carlisle.

But she wasn’t upset that construction will finally begin and it will be completed a year after she graduates. Instead she rejoiced that her school will finally get the new school for which they have long prayed.

“My family has been here since the school was founded,” said Carlisle. “This school means a lot to me and it means a lot to my family that the new high school is coming. To know there will be other Navajo children who will be going to school in this facility, it really means a lot.”

On Monday, Rehoboth Christian School celebrated the groundbreaking for their new high school, which will be completed in time for school year 2018-19. In the past 3.5 years, over 2,200 alumni, parents, families, churches and foundations have given $13.7 million needed to construct the new high school, the primary funds donated by the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation.

The new school will be about 30,000 square feet, housing up to 225 students, which is considerable since currently the high school has 170 students.

“We are so thankful for all who have prayed for this project, and for those who have shared gifts to make construction possible,” said Ken Zylstra, director of advancement.

