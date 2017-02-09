Record number of Chinle students make honor band

, February 9, 2017

Submitted
A record 12 students from Chinle High School made Arizona Northeastern Regional Honor Band this year, with two more named as alternates. Front row, left to right: Deandra Bahe, Cailynn Benally, Shosheena Chee, Hannah Begay, Frances Talashoma. Back row, left to right: Tasheana Tom, Colin Claw, Myles Perry, Brenton Nez, Jonathon Brown, Bryson Kayonnie. Not pictured: Lindsey Dineyazhe, Tyché Lee, Tennyson Begay.

CHINLE

A record of 12 music students from Chinle High School passed the auditions for Arizona Northeast Regional Honor Band last weekend, making them eligible to train with the region’s best young musicians for a concert in Snowflake, on Feb. 18.

The students will also be eligible to audition for the Arizona State Honor Band.

Deandra Bahe, Cailynn Benally, Hannah Begay, Frances Talashoma, Tasheana Tom, Colin Claw, Brenton Nez, Jonathon Brown, Bryson Kayonnie, Lindsey Dineyazhe, Tyché Lee, and Tennyson Begay all qualified for the band.

Two other Chinle High students, Myles Perry and Shosheena Chee, are alternates, meaning they will fill in if another student in their respective sections can’t make it to the concert.

Chinle High School music teacher Eric Swanson said he knew he would get some kids into honor band this year, but he was surprised how many made it – the majority of the 19 who auditioned.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.


Categories: Education
Tags: Chinle High School

About Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi Bureau reporter and currently interim editor. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.