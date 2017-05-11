Two students achieve Navajo Nation bilingual proficiency

WINDOW ROCK

When 10 students took the Navajo Nation Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment, only Alvanna Yazzie and Frank Lujan passed.

The two will be the first to receive the bilingual education certification when they graduate from Window Rock High School on May 26.

Students took the test in February and March at the Department of Diné Education in Window Rock with the entire assessment conducted in Diné Bizaad.

When the Navajo language teacher at Window Rock High, Lydia Fasthorse, heard about the test dates, she had eight students in mind for the March sessions.

Fasthorse said she heard about the tests last fall from an Arizona Department of Education official. She saw it as an opportunity for her students.

“I look out for things like this,” she said.

Having missed the February date, she took to social media to find the March dates and passed that information along to her eight students.

