Williams hired at KXWR; station now online

TSAILE, Ariz.

If you’ve been missing L A Williams’ unmistakeable voice on KTNN, you just need to turn the dial.

The iconoclastic sportscaster who’s been part of The Voice of the Navajo Nation for 23 years is now director of operations at Diné College’s Warrior Radio, KXWR (92.1 FM).

In the month or so she’s been there, she’s made some major changes, including much more live programming, expanding the station’s reach and taking it online for streaming.

Williams said she was covering a basketball game under contract for KTNN when a young woman approached her.

“I’m from Diné College,” said the woman, who turned out to be Valerie Tom from the marketing department. “L A, we need to hire you.”

When Williams got to the studio and saw everything that needed to be done, she recalls saying, “OK, but I can’t do this by myself. I need an engineer.”

Williams called up her old friend Jerry Jim, who helped start KTNN. He had retired, but he was up for the challenge.

The two were shocked at how small the station’s coverage area was … about a 50-mile radius. Jim tweaked the antenna and was able to get more reach.

“I was in Rough Rock the other day and it was coming in real clear,” Williams said. “Someone in Dennehotso said they could pick us up.”

Still, compared to KTNN’s 50,000 Watts, which boost it as far north as central Idaho and as far south as Mexico, KXWR was a pretty weak warrior.

Williams and Jim immediately started scheming to take the station online so people could listen to it all over the world.

“We need your support to go online,” they told new college president Monty Roessel.

“When?” asked Roessel.

“Your big day,” shot back Williams, referring to her boss’s April 7 inauguration.

She immediately wondered if she had overpromised, but “within two or three days we were up and tested,” she recalled. “We wondered why we hadn’t done it earlier.”

Listen to KXWR’s Online Stream now

Instructions:

Select M3U on right side of page after you click on link. Double click the downloaded file and use iTunes, or similar audio player, to hear the downloaded file. For more information, email lawilliams@dinecollege.edu

People as far away as Phoenix, California and Montana listened to Roessel’s inauguration. The administration was pleased.

“Our president does have a background in journalism,” noted Marie Etsitty-Nez, vice president for government and external affairs. “With that support we do have great expectations for this radio station.”

As for Williams, no sooner did she settle into the headphones than she started on an interviewing tear. Students, athletes, faculty, administrators, visitors … everyone was fair game for an interview, and usually very impromptu, as Etsitty-Nez, station volunteer Stephanie Tsosie and this reporter found out when we wandered in the other day.

Word of the open-door policy spread, and soon instructors were bringing their classes in to sing a Navajo song, as happened Thursday, or read some of their creative writing (that show is coming up).

Williams is equally fluent in English and Diné Bizaad, and can switch back and forth as the occasion demands, but she leans toward Navajo when her guests understand it.

“This is so much fun!” gushed Williams. “I can learn so much just from the people around me!”

Tsosie and the other student volunteers, meanwhile, were starstruck.

“It’s pretty surreal to work with L A Williams,” Tsosie said. “And of course Jerry Jim is a total genius.”

Everyone seems to have different plans for the little station, which hit the airwaves in 2015. Etsitty-Nez envisions it as a teaching tool for the Navajo language as well as, perhaps, an upcoming journalism degree. Tsosie, a psychology major, would love to do a call-in show on such topics as depression and suicide. Williams is thinking big: She wants to cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if some Diné runners make it. Jim wants to develop a KXWR app that will make it easy to stream, browse the archives and more (presently you have to click on the KXWR logo on the bottom right-hand corner of the Diné College web page).

In the short term, though, graduation is right around the corner (May 12) and the college’s 50th anniversary is coming up in 2018.

“We’ve got some huge events we need to get ready for,” said Williams, but her confident smile showed excitement rather than dread.

What’s her vision for the small but increasingly mighty Warrior Radio? She’s got some ideas, but she’s keeping them under wraps for now.

“It’s not my radio station,” she noted. “It belongs to the students. We’ll see where they want to go with it.”

