WR valedictorian: ‘It’s crazy how time works’

, June 1, 2017

Navajo Times | Adron Gardner
Dominique Chee walks into the arena for the 2017 Window Rock High School graduation at the Fighting Scout Event Center in Fort Defiance May 26.

FORT DEFIANCE

For Window Rock High School seniors, their entire education so far boiled down to one day: May 26.

“For some four years may seem a quite a long time, but for us it all just happened yesterday,” said Jade Okute Win Goodwill in her valedictory address. “Twelve years of school, 18 years of life and just one day to graduate. It’s crazy how time works that way.”

Goodwill will be attending Stanford University this fall as a pre-med major. But, rather than talking about her impressive future plans, she took time to thank the teachers, coaches, family and friends who had a part in them.

“Teachers and staff, thank you for all the time and dedication you devoted to us,” said Goodwill. “Thank you for challenging us, putting up with us and caring for us.”

There was no shortage of school spirit in other addresses from the students. Student Council President Tonya Erin Bluehorse, who will be attending Brigham Young University, proudly proclaimed that her fellow classmates would all still be Fighting Scouts even after they receive their diplomas.

“What does it mean to be a Fighting Scout? Pride, honor and tradition,” said Bluehorse. “Once a Scout, always a Scout!”

Navajo Times | Adron Gardner
Window Rock Scouts put the finishing touches on their attire moments before the graduation ceremony at the Fighting Scout Event Center in Fort Defiance May 26.

 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

  Find newsstand locations at this link.


Categories: Education
Tags: Window Rock High School

About Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.