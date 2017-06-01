WR valedictorian: ‘It’s crazy how time works’

FORT DEFIANCE

For Window Rock High School seniors, their entire education so far boiled down to one day: May 26.

“For some four years may seem a quite a long time, but for us it all just happened yesterday,” said Jade Okute Win Goodwill in her valedictory address. “Twelve years of school, 18 years of life and just one day to graduate. It’s crazy how time works that way.”

Goodwill will be attending Stanford University this fall as a pre-med major. But, rather than talking about her impressive future plans, she took time to thank the teachers, coaches, family and friends who had a part in them.

“Teachers and staff, thank you for all the time and dedication you devoted to us,” said Goodwill. “Thank you for challenging us, putting up with us and caring for us.”

There was no shortage of school spirit in other addresses from the students. Student Council President Tonya Erin Bluehorse, who will be attending Brigham Young University, proudly proclaimed that her fellow classmates would all still be Fighting Scouts even after they receive their diplomas.

“What does it mean to be a Fighting Scout? Pride, honor and tradition,” said Bluehorse. “Once a Scout, always a Scout!”

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.