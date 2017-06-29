Letters: Fix roads in Navajo capital

Can someone fix the roads? If not, at least place markers on the roads.

I’m concerned and feel that since this is the capital of the Navajo Nation they should fix the roads. There are potholes all over.

I see a lot of people making side roads on the dirt roads instead of driving on the main roads.

Since the roads can’t be fixed, can markers at least be placed on the roads?

I’m sure people want the roads repaired because of wear and tear on their vehicles.

Mary Lucy Joe

Window Rock, Ariz.

Reminded of corn songs

On one of my visits to a relative, I noticed they had planted corn, squash, and melon on their two-acre lot. The field nicely tended to and being properly irrigated with a nearby running stream. The corn, squashes and melons were sprouting beautifully.

This one special lovely family reminded me in reciting and had me singing “Returning to my corn field.”

The basis of this corn song had its origin at beginning of time. The corn of many sorts were planted in the Holy People’s large open cornfields.

Returning To My Cornfield (Blessing Way Song)

I am the child of Changing Woman.

The white corn seedling is my life.

I plant the white corn into Mother Earth.

The roots of my white corn generates full life to my white corn.

When it sprouts, the tip of its leaf bears dewdrops.

From its forming leafs, is its knowledge and wisdom of life.

This is the way of my sacred white corn.

When fully grown, its shoulders are of sunlight.

And rainbow becomes its shadow. This is my white corn.

From the horizon, beautiful black clouds form.

These black clouds engulf my cornfield.

My corn tassels move and dance with its wind.

This is my white corn.

The rain cometh, waters my white corn.

My white corn thirsts no more.

Amdist my cornfield, around my white corn, small glittering stream of rivers form.

I see its ripples of life. I see my white corn, corn pollen flowing with it.

I see plants’ yellow pollen flowing with it.

This is my white corn. This is my life.

In time, I gather my white corn pollen with all respect.

This corn pollen becomes of me, my songs, my prayers, and my way of life.

In time, I harvest my white corn with all respect. The white corn is my food and my way of life.

There is beauty about and of me.

The beauty of my white corn life I was given, I cherish as I walk my precious lifeline.

Due to the sacredness of the Na-Dáá Al t’ah náályá Hozhoojii’: “Returning to my cornfield songs,” the details of its sacred songs are omitted. There are many sets of songs all relating to the Diné planting season. The seedlings are honored and respected with a Blessing Way Ceremony.

Richard Anderson Sr.

Diné Blessing Way Chanter

Crownpoint, N.M.

Found my foster sister!

Thank you for your help in locating my sister. I wrote a letter less than two weeks ago asking for help finding her (“Looking for my foster sister,” June 22, 2017).

Last night I got a visit from a man that told me his brother was married to my niece, LaVerna’s daughter. He gave me her phone number.

I called and talked to my sister after years of searching for her. I am planning on attending her daughter’s wedding that is coming up. Thank you for publishing my letter.

Maggie Ericksen Howell

Salt Lake City, Utah

