Letters: Navajo must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy by Navajo Times December 15, 2016

On Dec. 2, at the Navajo Nation Museum, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the BIA held a public meeting about the proposed “Farmington Mancos-Gallup Resource Management Plan Amendment” and Environmental Impact Statement. They are asking for comments from the public on what concerns the plan and the EIS for the plan should address.

The plan is reported to cover parts of Counselor, Pueblo Pintado, Whitehorse, and Ojo Encino chapters in the Eastern Navajo Agency, and reportedly adjoins Chaco Canyon National Historic Park. The actual area to which the RMPA applies is hard to identify, though, since the BIA and BLM websites about the RMPA provide only maps of the whole BLM Farmington Field Office jurisdiction, which extends from the Colorado line on the north into McKinley County on the south, and from the Jicarilla Reservation on the east to the Navajo Reservation (Shiprock Agency) line on the west. This huge area encompasses many more Navajo chapters and the Chaco park.

We think that the most pressing concern these documents must address is how continued and expanded oil and gas production in the area (with or without fracking) will affect global climate change. Few people deny that our climate is changing, that it’s happening much faster than most climate scientists thought even a few years ago, and that the only way to slow it down is to leave remaining oil, gas, and coal in the ground. Only then can we avoid the most drastic effects of climate change here, like longer and more severe drought. Yet the BIA and BLM speakers at the museum meeting said nothing about climate change.

The technical experts who are researching and writing the plan and the EIS will probably object that oil and gas production in the RMPA area is less than a drop in the global bucket of fossil fuel contributions to global warming. But the effects are local as well as global, and we all must act locally to slow global climate change. We are no longer looking at messing up the lives of our children and grandchildren. We are looking at messing up our own lives, those of us who are still somewhat young.

Here in Navajoland, we must get to work on replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources like solar and wind. In the RMPA/EIS area, that means no new oil/gas wells, phasing out the old ones as quickly as possible, and replacing them with solar and wind power generating fields, like the one that NTUA is building near Kayenta, and the one that the Navajo Nation is considering on the Paragon Ranch, west of Chaco. This replacement would prevent the effects of continued and expanded oil and gas production that people at the Museum meeting voiced concerns about: damage to archaeological sites; desecration of sacred places, landscapes, and to the sacred Mother Earth herself, including her air and water; damage to Navajo traditional culture and the caretaking responsibility of families to their shared land; and, yes, the rights of allottees to make money from the land (provided that leases for wind and solar facilities replace the oil and gas wells), as well as the as-yet un-honored rights of the affected Navajo Nation chapters to governmental sharing of revenues from resource production/power generation on lands in their jurisdictions.

The Farmington Field Office area, the reported RMPA area, and the Chaco park itself have many places associated with Diné ceremonial and clan origins, and places where Diné offer prayers. These places play a vital role in Diné ways of life. We are taught that Mother Earth is culture, and that we Diné have a special responsibility to be good caretakers. We are responsible for preventing irreversible damage to her, including her air, water, and climate. All of us have ties to Mother Earth in one way or another.

This is a time when our culture is already threatened. Every year fewer Diné children learn Diné language or traditions. Pressed by poverty, corporate bullying, and lack of interest among younger family members, many older people are giving up on caretaking traditions. The desecration of Mother Earth to extract resources for profit of the few, in the RMPA area and elsewhere, threatens attempts to revive Diné language and culture among youth. Nevertheless, many young Diné are standing for our tradition of caretaking, and speaking out for replacing fossil fuels with sustainable energy. To them, we are enormously grateful for setting an example.

The RMPA’s first goal is to “facilitate” oil and gas development while minimizing, to the extent possible, various “adverse effects.” This is a prescription for speeding up climate change, including drought in Navajoland. To address that gargantuan “adverse effect,” the RMPA itself must include an alternative plan for a fast phase-out of oil and gas in favor of solar and wind. If this phase-out cannot be part of the RMPA, the EIS must consider it as an alternative to the RMPA.

Harris Francis

Window Rock, Ariz.

Klara Kelley

Gallup, N.M.

Puppy dumped on side of highway hit by trucker

My husband and I were traveling along Highway 89 between Page and Tuba City on Dec. 10 and spotted a scared and emaciated Australian Shepherd puppy sitting alone on the side of the highway in the middle of nowhere. Cars were passing at 80 miles an hour within inches of this poor puppy. We stopped to help but before we could do anything to our horror the puppy ran in front of an 18 wheeler tractor trailer truck and was hit. We stopped traffic, scooped up the puppy and drove 100 miles to a vet in Flagstaff. During the entire drive the puppy was screaming in agonizing pain. Unfortunately the puppy was too badly injured and died soon after arriving at the vet. It cost us $1,200 of our own money for the emergency treatment. We were left quite shaken up by the whole experience.

People have options when they don’t want their pets, and dumping them on a busy highway is unacceptable and dangerous. The responsible thing to do is drop them off at an animal shelter where they will be rehomed or humanely euthanized.

Page Animal Adoption Agency is one option and there are other shelters/rescue groups such as Tuba City Humane Society.

Debbie Wegeleben

Seattle, Wash.

Attention is needed closer to home

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez spend a lot of time traveling and speaking on various aspects of Navajo Nation needs. Maybe in a different world and with different challenges facing the Navajo Nation that could be one strategy to drive the largest Indian tribe to success. At the end of the day, it is not that difficult for Navajo people to find out if our nation’s leaders are getting things done or not. So far, most Navajo people will agree our leaders have failed to develop a winning team and fall short addressing some of the most urgent needs of the Navajo people.

Let’s take for example: President Begaye and Vice President Nez traveling to Standing Rock Nation to voice their concerns to the masses and have written letters to President Obama requesting he intervene and put a stop to the brutalizing and terrorizing of tribal water protectors. Make no mistake; this is the right thing to do at a time when there are serious roadblocks to tribal economic self-determination and tribal leaders alike across Indian Country fighting similar battles.

The question I have for President Begaye, Vice President Nez, the Diné Nation Council, and all elected Navajo officials with the exception of leaders such as Chili Yazzie (who has been fighting such battles in the Four Corners), Why aren’t you protesting the brutal and dreadful events going on right here on the Diné Nation, including the damages being done to our water by the companies polluting our air in the Four Corners, in the Page area, the devastation of Mother Earth from the uranium mines, the suffering of our people that are affected by the Navajo-Hopi Land relocation, and others including violation of Navajo people’s rights?

I am sure people have commended you for taking a stand with our brothers and sisters in Standing Rock, but shouldn’t you set a higher example by standing on the front lines protesting similar violations affecting Navajo lands and Navajo people’s rights?

After all, your political rhetoric has been about breaking a “new dawn,” so far it is business as usual and no hints of a “new-dawn” on the horizon.

We have our own NoDAPL issues, but neither of you have demonstrated real leadership to demand the very same rights you are requesting on behalf of the Standing Rock people. I hope, however, that you and other elected Navajo officials will see a broader and longer-lasting shared interest and step up your leadership by demonstrating what could be a better planned leadership effort if you could see that there are needs here that require your attention, including issues needing immediate attention.

Wallace Hanley

Window Rock, Ariz.

‘Si’Ha’Sin’ or a hoax?

Our honorable Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye confidently assured us with news that millions of dollars are available for infrastructure development on the Navajo Nation. The president made this announcement during his brief surprise visit to our Becenti Chapter (in wait for a quorum) on Nov. 22, 2016.

His visit was so limited in time that there was no time for questions or comments by anyone. His conclusion of Window Rock plans for veterans was of interest as was his mention of funds allocated for senior citizens. However, to me, most notable of the president’s news was availability of funds for infrastructure.

The president’s news was in direct contrast to simultaneous news in local media, which is that Wide Ruins community was denied funds for its direly needed infrastructure development. And those families concerned with Wide Ruins’ misfortune are complaining that the denial is unfair (to put it in civil terms). The Gallup Independent ran pictures of Wide Ruins elderlies hauling water to their homes, but to no avail.

Discouraging was also the news that Navajo Council Delegate Smith said he does not know why Wide Ruins – one of his chapters – was denied assistance. The complaining individuals questioned, Is it fear or the strong feeling of mutual loyalty among elected delegates to not admit that the whole publicity is just a hoax?

Difficult to believe is that the disappointed advocates are saying that a certain Navajo Tribal Council delegate from Eastern Navajo spearheaded the denial to Wide Ruins as he botched up funding for the Chinle Citizen Center, the Navajo Veterans Administration, overall funding for senior citizen services, and others. A close friend of mine is associated with those speaking out and he argues that the needy, elderly, and children are opposed by their own government; much like the oil companies that are oppressing our North Dakota people.

My friend further contends that the mere mention by media of fiascos on the rez like the case of Wide Ruins, should alert the Navajo Nation president and our caring elected officials, and cause them to make helpful changes, i.e., stop the mockery of our so-called “Si’ha’sin.” At least there should be a change in oversight with more objective and helpful reviewers of projects. Requests for the needy need to be facilitated and processed in transparency. There is no need for underhanded denials without merit, especially within the purview of our ancient belief and ways of “Si’ha’sin.”

At the time of this writing, no official reasons for denial of the Wide Ruins request for help have been published nor have they been otherwise publicized. So the disappointed persist in their position that the Wide Ruins proposal was “shovel ready” with “matching funds” tendered unfairly and unilaterally botched by the Eastern Navajo delegate, whom they charge has botched up funding for other needed projects.

Now, seemingly no one is seeking reconsideration nor is appealing. Instead, my friend is pondering, or is it possible that the encouraging words that I said was provided to us at Becenti merely a platitude?

Or were the “Si’ha’sin” funds set mainly to accrue stipends for our elected officials? Or are there governmental “good intent” moves underway so that denial artist(s) can be replaced with astute objective, kind, knowledgeable, and innovative reviewers-advisors to fairly and expeditiously facilitate processing of needed community projects?

If such a position change is not possible within our government, then there are private foundations and celebrities, and possibly prosperous caring casino tribes to whom Wide Ruins can apply. Any and all efforts to lessen or alleviate hardships suffered by water hauling seniors in the Wide Ruins community.

Needless to say, but to those of us who have only an inkling of knowledge of our culture “Si’ha’sin” is an excellent title for an entity created to help the needy within the Navajo Nation. The title “Si’ha’sin” connotes hope, and, in our case, our reservation is an expansive ghetto with an overall population of 50 percent unemployed and 40-plus percent below poverty. So there should be little need to ascertain need, especially need for infrastructure development.

Moreover, the “Si’ha’sin” funds are restitution funds for which lawyers worked, not for any of us personally. We may have leaders and lawyers of past to thank for our millions and billions available in funds. I don’t know if we even have Elouise Cobbell memorialized. It seems therefore questionable that this “Si’ha’sin” money is being kept to tantalize us as wards of the “feds.” Instead, we should be ever mindful of the fact that our traditional leaders, without pay during all the days, enabled our people to survive Fort Sumner greatly on the strength of and with the spirit of “Si’ha’sin” and prayers to our Holy People.

Today we pray for ourselves in modern times and we also pray for the Sioux Nation and all who support them in their protection of life and environment. We pray that they will persevere and win in their plight against the greedy and shortsighted energy companies, as much as we urge that justice be extended to the Wide Ruins community, and all of communities in need.

Dan Vicenti

Crownpoint, N.M.

Fort Wingate belongs to Navajo

President Begaye must inform the Congressional leaders that we, as a sovereign Nation, have passed a legislation declaring Fort Wingate Depot Activity a historical site. I have continually expressed my frustration with the U.S. Congressional leaders who continually butt into the affairs of Indian Nations without regard to our sovereignty status with the U.S. government, especially Rep. Steve Pearce. Rep. Pearce symbolizes a dictator of old when Native Nations were considered “wards of the government,” and were manipulated to suit the needs of the U.S. Government.

The 23rd Navajo Nation Council, the Navajo Nation governing body, has taken action to support NABIAP-23-16 at a duly called meeting on April 7, 2016 with a vote of 13 in favor and 1 opposed. This Navajo Nation resolution clearly states that U.S. Congress abide by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) to protect Navajo sacred, traditional, cultural, and burial sites on FWDA. In addition, the resolution authorizes the Navajo Nation leaders to protect these sacred, traditional, cultural, and burial sites on FWDA. Therefore, we need to pressure our congressional leaders to abide by our Navajo Nation resolution to declare FWDA as a historical site.

Numerous studies have been conducted regarding FWDA lands and I would like to point to three of such studies. First study was prepared for Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development titled, “Navajo Nation Economic Reuse Master Plan,” (May 1994), prepared by ASCG Incorporated from Phoenix. In the Introduction, it states,

The people of the Navajo Nation have occupied the Fort Wingate area prior to its establishment as a United States Army facility. The people of the Navajo Nation have an aboriginal claim to the area. The Fort is adjacent to the Navajo Nation chapters of Bread Springs, Church Rock and Iyanbito. Some of the members of these Chapters once lived within the area of the Fort and their old home sites are still identifiable.

The second study was prepared for the US Army titled, “An Assessment of Sacred Sites and Properties of Traditional Religious and Cultural Importance, and an Ethnographic Study of the Open Burn/Open Detonation Area at Fort Wingate Depot Activity Area, McKinley County, New Mexico,” (September 2004), prepared by National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Offices from Washington, DC. The third study was prepared for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers titled, “Dine’ Traditional Cultural Property Inventory at Fort Wingate Depot Activity,” (February 2014), prepared by HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction from San Diego, California. In the Executive Summary, it states, “FWDA as a whole is part of Dine’ Bike’yah (Navajo land) and is connected to and embedded in Dine’ sacred geographies. As such, it is part of a Dine’ traditional cultural landscape…” (Page 1).

With the support of studies such as the ones mentioned here, we stand in opposition to H.R. 1028 because the original inhabitants of the area were and still are Navajo people. The U.S. Army displaced and destroyed the homes of Navajo people during its occupation of the area. The communities impacted by these actions still bear these wounds. Many of these communities have passed resolutions opposing the Fort Wingate land division, as well as the Eastern Navajo Agency Council comprising of 31 Chapters, who also passed a resolution opposing the Fort Wingate land division. This position has not changed.

Furthermore, the Navajo Nation Historical Preservation Department (HPD) is responsible for the protection, preservation and management of Navajo Nation’s cultural resources. However, in this case they have neglected their responsibilities to protect FWDA, even though they have it within their power to declare FWDA as a historical site, using their knowledge and scholarly background. Additionally, Department of Justice (DOJ) needs to be advised that the U.S. Government is violating their treaty obligations to the Navajo Nation by overstepping laws, like NAGPRA, to pass bills without consultation with its leaders. The scope and breadth of these issues should be addressed prior to any legislative action by the U.S. Congress.

Lastly, numerous personal tearful stories clearly show the original inhabitants of this land were the Navajo people as documented. These stories indicate how the U.S. Government forcibly removed the Navajo people and destroyed/burned down structures to build their Army depot. The U.S. Government promised to return the land back to the Navajo once they were done with the land. That time has come! Navajo people continually advocate for the return of these lands to the original inhabitants – Navajo. Navajo have deeply rooted connections to this land through traditional and archeological sites, medicinal gathering areas and sacred sites. The voice of the grassroots people who have been working diligently for the return of Fort Wingate lands to Navajo has been heard. NOW, action needs to come from the president’s office.

Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie

Iyanbito, N.M.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.