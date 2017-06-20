Accident takes out power in Chinle

, June 20, 2017

CHINLE

Power was still out in central Chinle as of 7:45 as NTUA crews worked to replace a power pole damaged by an out-of-control vehicle.

NTUA crews work to restore power after a pickup truck collided with a power pole at the main intersection in Chinle Tuesday evening.

According to witnesses, a gray pickup truck hit another truck at the intersection of U.S. 191 and Navajo Route 7 about 6:30 p.m. The gray truck then ran off the road and collided with the power pole.

Police were not releasing details of the accident, although one officer said alcohol is a suspected factor.

The traffic light at the intersection was not working but drivers were being cautious and taking turns passing through the intersection.

The Giant station at the intersection was closed.

No further details were available.

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.