Accident takes out power in Chinle

CHINLE

Power was still out in central Chinle as of 7:45 as NTUA crews worked to replace a power pole damaged by an out-of-control vehicle.

According to witnesses, a gray pickup truck hit another truck at the intersection of U.S. 191 and Navajo Route 7 about 6:30 p.m. The gray truck then ran off the road and collided with the power pole.

Police were not releasing details of the accident, although one officer said alcohol is a suspected factor.

The traffic light at the intersection was not working but drivers were being cautious and taking turns passing through the intersection.

The Giant station at the intersection was closed.

No further details were available.

