Anasazi Inn restaurant burns to ground by Cindy Yurth November 20, 2016

TSEGI CANYON, Ariz.

The restaurant at the Anasazi Inn in Tsegi Canyon west of Kayenta burned to the ground Sunday morning.

According to police officers at the scene, the fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. And started inside the building. The cause is still under investigation.

Everyone was evacuated from the building and there were no injuries.

