Aneth, Ganado shootings lead to two fatalities

WINDOW ROCK

Two fatal shootings occurred last Thursday in two separate locations on the Navajo Nation.

According to Capt. Mike Henderson with the Navajo Police Department, both incidents – in Ganado, Arizona, and Aneth, Utah – resulted in victims dying from gunshot wounds.

The shooting in Aneth allegedly occurred when William Nakai began accusing Fernando Hill, both of whom are cousins, of “messing around” with his wife, Henderson said.

Hill reportedly shot Nakai in the abdomen area with a handgun. Family members of both men intervened. Hill was hit over the head with a bat and was knocked unconscious. Nakai and Hill are in their 20s, Henderson said.

Family members then took Nakai to the clinic in Aneth. From there, Henderson said, Nakai was transported by an ambulance to a hospital. He died while being transported.

Navajo police and the San Juan Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting. When police arrived, Hill was nowhere to be found. He remains at large.

Henderson said Nakai’s family retrieved the weapon that was used and gave it police.

The shooting in Ganado was a result of a drug deal “that went bad,” said Henderson. The alleged shooting happened when the victim, a drug user, “disrespected” the suspect, a drug dealer, sometime on May 18, Henderson said.

The victim was shot once in the chest with a handgun, said Henderson. The victim then returned to his home, which a few yards away, before collapsing. The victim was transported to Sage Memorial where he died from the gunshot wound.

The drug dealer remains at large.

Both shootings continue to be investigated. If anyone has information into either shootings, Navajo police are asking them to call either the Shiprock Police District at 505-368-1350, or the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6111.

