Armed suspect at SJC apprehended

FARMINGTON

An armed suspect accused of pointing a handgun at a San Juan College security guard during an altercation on Wednesday morning in Farmington has been apprehended.

According to a Farmington Police Department press release, the college security guard saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Carlos Perez, attempting to enter a school security vehicle at 10:54 a.m.

The guard confronted Perez, who then got into his personal vehicle, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the guard, the release said.

Perez then fled the area. He then attempted to return to the campus when police apprehended him at the intersection of Campus Avenue and College Boulevard, which is located on the southeast side of the college.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said his department and the college have worked together for two years on improving security for students and faculty.

“That work has included the assignment of a full-time police officer to the college campus,” the Chief said. “Events such as these demonstrate how important that relationship is. We are committed to continuing building that relationship to keep students safe.”

Hebbe added Perez’s apprehension resulted without any injuries. He has been booked into the San Juan County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

