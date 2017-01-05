Police Blotter: Fugitive mom arrested in AZ by Navajo Times January 5, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE (AP)

Police say an Albuquerque mother who disappeared with her six children after being accused of beating one of her teenage sons has been arrested in Arizona.

The woman was arrested by police for the White Mountain Apache Reservation and booked into the Navajo County jail in Holbrook, Arizona.

Police say the children are doing well and awaiting their return to Albuquerque.

The children range in age from 3 months to 14 years.

Investigators say one of her 14-year-old sons, who wasn’t among the missing children, showed up at a police station barefoot early Dec. 18.

He told officers that his mother attacked him after accusing him of molesting one of his younger siblings.

An arrest warrant was issued for the woman.

Woman pleads guilty to child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE — Sho’Nee Ganadonegro, 26, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation who resides in Albuquerque, pled guilty today in federal court to a child abuse charge. Under the terms of her plea agreement, Ganadonegro will be sentenced to a term of probation to be determined by the court.

Ganadonegro was arrested in January 2016, on an indictment charging her with engaging in child abuse by operating a motor vehicle recklessly on Nov. 1, 2015, in Indian Country in Cibola County.

During today’s proceedings, Ganadonegro entered a guilty plea to the indictment. In entering the guilty plea, Ganadonegro admitted that on Nov. 1, 2015, she negligently operated a motor vehicle recklessly within Laguna Pueblo while under the influence of alcohol. Ganadonegro admitted that her actions endangered the lives and health of the four Indian children who were passengers in the vehicle. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This case was investigated by the Laguna/Acoma Agency of the BIA’s Office of Justice Services and the Laguna Pueblo Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Spindle is prosecuting the case.

