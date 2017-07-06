Police Blotter: Man shot to death in Window Rock

WINDOW ROCK

The Window Rock Police District, along with the FBI, are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning.

According to Capt. Mike Henderson with the Navajo Police Department, a man in his 30s was reportedly shot at the St. Michaels Housing some time after midnight. He was taken to Tséhootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance where he was pronounced dead.

Henderson said more than one suspect may have been involved in the shooting. A rifle may have been used in the homicide.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

If anyone has information on the shooting, Henderson said to call the Window Rock Police Department at 928-871-6111, or the FBI.

Rollover in Sanders claims elderly man

WINDOW ROCK – A Saturday afternoon rollover in Sanders, Arizona, has taken the life of a 63-year-old man, Henderson said.

The man was driving on Cedar Road, which is a paved rural road east of U.S. Highway 191, when his vehicle rolled.

At this time, Henderson said, alcohol has not been determined to have been a factor, but police continue to investigate the accident.

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident. The man’s next of kin was notified.

Fire destroys Trailer in FD

WINDOW ROCK – A Monday evening fire in Fort Defiance destroyed a trailer.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Window Rock, a little over six miles south.

Eight Navajo Nation Fire Department personnel responded to the fire.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

‘Disappointed’ VP takes to FB

WINDOW ROCK – Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez expressed his disappointment on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon with a forest fire that was allegedly started by a rancher in Inscription House, Arizona.

According to Nez’s post, the rancher was “using firecrackers to chase” his cattle from a canyon. Nez added the fire burned around three acres before burning itself out.

Nez’s post said he wanted to remind citizens of a fire restriction that was put in place, which includes a ban on fireworks.

“Please report any forest fires or use of fireworks to the authorities,” his Facebook post stated. “With wildfires spreading across the Southwest, it’s imperative that we remain vigilant.”

Fugitive sought in abandonment

WINDOW ROCK – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in Aztec, New Mexico, is seeking the public’s help in locating Shawna Leah Begay, 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, Begay is wanted for failure to comply, DUI and abandonment or abuse of a child.

She is described as a Native American female, standing at 5’4″, with brown eyes and brown hair and weighing 225 pounds.

If anyone has information that could lead to her arrest, they can call 505-334-6622, or 505-334-TIPS.

