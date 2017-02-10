Police Blotter: Pollice seek help identifying body by Bill Donovan February 10, 2017

GALLUP

The Gallup Police Department is asking for the public help in the identification of a body of a Native American female that was found in Gallup Thursday morning.

Capt. Miranda Spencer said the body appears to be of a Native American woman between 5 foot 4 and 5 foot 6 inches tall.

The body was found in an arroyo near Aztec and Boardman avenues about 10:52 a.m. by two people who were passing by.

She said that foul play is suspected in the woman’s death, saying that the body shows injuries. She did not go into detail about what injuries were found.

She said that police are still trying to determine how long the body was in the arroyo, adding that police may have a better idea on that once the body is identified.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim is asked to call police detectives at 404-863-9365.

Man survives run-in with train

GALLUP

Gallup police reported Friday that a Lupton, Arizona, man, Daniel Smith Jr, was injured when he was struck by a Burllington Northern Santa Fe locomotive about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Capt. Miranda Spencer said the man was lying on the tracks when struck by the train. He survived but received injuries to his right arm and leg.

She said Friday morning that police have not been able to talk to Smith yet so they don’t know whether or not he was intoxicated or why he was lying on the tracks. Medical staff at the hospital were still trying Thursday evening to get him stabilized.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.