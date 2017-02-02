Budget and Finance vote in Bobby White as acting controller by Arlyssa Becenti February 2, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

The Budget and Finance Committee voted to appoint Bobby White as acting controller of the Navajo Nation during their regular meeting Tuesday.

After some deliberation and questioning of the former controller – White was controller for the Navajo Nation for more than 20 years- it wasn’t until the after former controller Jim Parris was ousted by Navajo Nation Council that Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez requested that White come back on as acting controller.

“I received a call from President and Vice President if I would consider returning to the Navajo Nation as acting controller,” said White. “They indicated this would be a temporary appointment, pending the recruitment of a permanent controller.”

White said to the committee that he is not a certified public accountant, which is one of the requirements to hold the controller job. Parris was the first controller on the Navajo Nation to be CPA certified.

