Burglars hit DV program

, June 26, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

Employees at Ama doo Alchini Bighaan, the domestic violence program in Chinle, came to work Monday to find the trailer that houses the program ransacked.

Progam Director Lorena Halwood said the burglars made off with a television, several laptops and projectors, “even a clock and the meat from our freezer.”

The burglars apparently entered through a north side window, which they broke.

Halwood estimated the loss at about $5,500.

“All these things are not for us, they’re for our clients,” Halwood said. “It’s just upsetting.”

Police were investigating the scene this morning.

Cindy Yurth

