Code Talker Yodell Billah passes on

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Code Talker Yodell Billah has passed on, according to his family.

Billah’s funeral service and burial were held today, Monday, in Tonalea, Arizona, which he called home, at 10 a.m., at the Red Lake Grace Brethren Bible Church.

According to his family, he was 97 and was well-known in the song-and-dance circuit.

The Navajo Code Talkers became famous when their role as front-line communicators in the U.S. Military during World War II helped defeat the Japanese Empire by coding commands into Navajo.

Though no official count is available as to how many code talkers are still alive, it is believed less than 20 are left.

