Code Talker’s wife passes

PAGE, Ariz.

Margaret Bracker Akee, the wife of the late Navajo Code Talker Dan Akee has died. She was 86.

She died Nov. 9, 25 days after her husband passed on. Margaret Akee leaves behind 10 adult children and 124 grandchildren.

Dan Akee appreciated it when people commented on his wife’s turquoise jewelry, said Marmelita Bustamante, the Code Talker’s youngest daughter.

“He loved my mom a lot,” Bustamante said in an interview with the Navajo Times. “He spoiled her by buying jewelry after jewelry.”

Dan Akee often told his granddaughters to wear turquoise jewelry so they would be “beautiful like grandma,” she continued.

Dan and Margaret Akee’s love was so enduring and deep, Bustamante said. They met at a nidáá nearly 70 years ago. The couple married in 1947 and made a home in Tónaneesdizí. Together, they raised 12 children – six daughters and six sons.

They constantly prayed together as a couple, Bustamante continued. They prayed for courage, strength, and protection.

“My beautiful wife is right here,” Dan Akee would tell the Creator. “Please, take care of her.”

A meeting will take place this evening at 6 p.m. at the Akee homestead in Tuba City. Those wanting to help with funeral expenses may send donations to Valley Ridge Mortuary in Tuba City.

