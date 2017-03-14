Family of fallen Navajo Nation police officer create memorial account

WINDOW ROCK

The family of Navajo Nation police officer Houston James Largo, 27, have created a memorial fund account.

According to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco, who has been working with Largo’s family, said an account was established at Wells Fargo Bank. The name of the memorial account is Officer Houston J. Largo, and the account number is 7034959507.

Francisco added that Largo’s funeral will be held on Thursday morning. Services will be held at the Rehoboth School Sports Center at Rehoboth High School at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

A McKinley County Sheriff’s backup report said Largo was shot while responding to a domestic violence call late Saturday night in Casamero Lake, N.M. Kirby Cleveland was named as being the suspect according to the backup report issued by the McKinley County Sheriff’s Department.

Largo died as a result of his wounds at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.

Largo served with the Navajo Nation Police Department for over four-and-a-half years, said Francisco.

“This is a very difficult time for all Navajo Nation Police officers, the Navajo Nation and our law enforcement community,” Francisco said in a press release. “The Navajo Police Department would like to thank the public and all of our law enforcement partners for the overwhelming support in our time of need.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.