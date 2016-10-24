Fire destroys 48-year-old recreation center

NAVAJO, N.M.

The recreation center, which has been standing in the small community of Navajo, New Mexico since 1968, has completely burned to the ground, according to Navajo Pine Fire Department Fire Chief Danniford Deschinnie.

About 50 firefighters from Navajo Pine Fire Department, Navajo Nation Fire Department, McKinley West, Pine Haven, Navajo Estates and Fort Wingate responded to a large structure fire around 5 p.m., said Deschinnie.

The cause of the fire was not known, but three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

“At this time I cannot say what caused the fire until after an investigation is conducted,” Deschinnie said.

No other injuries are reported.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.