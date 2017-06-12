Fires in Gallup set on Sunday morning

GALLUP

The Gallup police and fire departments are investigating a series of fires that were deliberately set in the downtown area of Gallup early Sunday morning.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jesus Morales said city fire units from Fire Station 1 responded to a report of a fire at a house on Second Street near the old Post Office about 5:50 a.m. When units got there, they found the front of the house engulfed in flames as well as a smaller fire in the back of the house.

These fires were put out in just a few minutes and firefighters went inside and found several small spot fires, which were also put out quickly.

There was no one in the building at the time.

As they were putting out these fires, Metro Dispatch informed the fire department of a report of several other fires started in the downtown area in trash receptacles.

Morales said these were also put out within minutes and no damage occurred to nearby buildings. The major damage Sunday was to the front of the building on South Second but a damage estimate is not available.

Gallup police later said their investigation showed that someone had broken into the building through a second floor window.

The windows on the first floor had been covered with plywood.

Their investigation also found several empty cans of alcohol throughout the house.

