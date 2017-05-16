Gallup police seek info in parking lot death

GALLUP

Gallup city police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a purple 2015 Chevy Trailblazer bearing N.M. plate 187TFP.

The vehicle was last seen on March 15, 2017, about 6:15 p.m. leaving the parking lot of the Lariat Lodge located at 1105 East Highway 66.

It was driven by an unknown woman.

Shortly afterwards, Junior K. Yazzie was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Lariat Lodge. He was reported to have been struck in the head by the door of the purple Trailblazer.

On April 4, Yazzie died from injuries sustained from the Lariat Lodge incident.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the Grants, New Mexico, area a few days later.

If anyone has information leading to the identity of the driver or of the incident itself, please contact Sgt. Anthony Seciwa at the Gallup Police Department at 505-726-5441 or through the McKinley County METRO Dispatch Center at 505-722-2231 or 505-722-6474.

