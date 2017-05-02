Gamerco man arrested for double-fatality car accident

GALLUP

New Mexico State Police said Tuesday they had arrested a Gamerco, New Mexico, man for a double fatality that occurred on Interstate 40 near the Fire Rock Navajo Casino early Monday afternoon that has claimed the life of two individuals.

Arrested was Elijah King, 21. He has been charged with two counts of homicide and causing great bodily harm as well as abuse of a child and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Details are still sketchy but reports indicate that it was a single vehicle accident with a rollover. The vehicle contained three children, all under the age of two, and two adults.

Chad Pierce, a spokesman for the state police, said about 4 p.m. that the accident is still under investigation. He said the accident occurred in the westbound lane at about the 27-mile marker.

The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, which is providing traffic support, said here has been one fatality reported. Pearce said other victims in the accident have been flown out for treatment.

King was charged several hours after the accident because he originally denied he was the driver. Instead, he told police that the drier had fled the scene after the accident.

The names of the two fatalities have not been released yet.

