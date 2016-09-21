Gaming CEO suspended

WINDOW ROCK

Reports began circulating Wednesday morning that Derrick Watchman, CEO of the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, has been suspended by the enterprise’s board.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the Times was going to press, Mihio Manus, press information officer for the Office of the President and Vice-President, issued the following statement:

“The Office of the President and Vice President is aware that Derrick Watchman, CEO of Navajo Gaming Enterprise has been suspended. The Gaming Board oversees personnel issues. This is an internal matter.”

According to reports from inside the enterprise, the suspension was due to questionable administrative decisions and nepotism with allegations that Watchman had appointed friends and relatives with little or no gaming experience to high positions in the tribe’s four casinos or within the enterprise.

Watchman has been CEO of the enterprise for the past four years after the resignation of the enterprise’s first CEO, Bob Winter. Watchman came on as the enterprise was finishing construction of the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino and Resort.

