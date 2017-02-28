Gaming chair has confidence in Parrish

WINDOW ROCK

The chairman of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is confident that Brian Parrish is the man to “effectively lead Navajo Gaming into the future,” in spite of the new CEO’s involvement in a 2002 contest-rigging incident at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas.

“We believe Mr. Parrish possesses all the necessary gaming management experience and leadership qualities to effectively lead Navajo Gaming into the future,” wrote Quincy Natay in a statement.

“Additionally, the board is more than satisfied that Mr. Parrish has successfully undergone extensive employment history reviews and has consequently received approvals from multiple state and tribal regulatory licensing jurisdictions over the past 17 years. To be clear, his employment history presented no ongoing concerns to independent gaming regulators or to our board and we couldn’t be more excited about the continued growth and success of Navajo Gaming under Brian’s direction.”

Parrish has been acting CEO since former interim CEO Derrick Watchman was placed on administrative leave last September for undisclosed reasons. Prior to the promotion, he was chief operating officer.

Parrish and another employee were fired from the Venetian after the rigging incident, which did not result in personal gain for himself. However, he said, no action was taken against him or his gaming license by Nevada gaming authorities.

Since leaving the Venetian, Parrish has worked at The Inn of the Mountain Gods, Quechuan Casino Resort and Navajo Gaming, being promoted to COO in 2014.

“I’m here for Navajo and I’m going to look out for Navajo interests,” Parrish said.

