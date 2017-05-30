Head-on collision kills 5, community members say

One child survived a crash on U.S. Route 160 in Tsegi, Arizona, where a head-on collision took the lives of two elderly people and three children Friday morning, according to members of the community here. Another child was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center.

The accident is currently under investigation by officers of the Kayenta Police District, who did not give further details.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., said Nelson Yellowman, school board member for the San Juan School District, in which one of the children who died was a student at Tsébii’ndzisgaii Elementary School.

“It’s a tragedy,” Yellowman said. “It’s one of the worst holidays regarding automobile accidents. And it’s sad we’ve to start our weekend like this.

“It’s very sad,” he added in tears. “We need to love, acknowledge relatives all the time because we don’t know what the future holds.”

The Monument Valley High commencement ceremony held a moment of silence for the victims before 37 students received their diplomas.

