Head Start boss under investigation

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Head Start is under investigation, or at least the feds hope so.

In a Friday statement, the president’s office confirmed that an investigation is underway into the superintendent of Head Start, Sharon Singer.

The president’s office said the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Office requested an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds by Singer.

“Funding for any of our programs is a critical resource, especially in light of the current budget cuts being proposed at the federal level,” President Russell Begaye said. “In working with the Department of Diné Education, director Singer has been put on administrative leave effective June 29 as we move forward with an investigation into Navajo Head Start.”

The president’s office said the HHS Inspector General’s Office informed them that the “governing body” is responsible for looking into complaints regarding the board, executive director/CEO, or program director. The governing body must research the issues or allegations raised, take corrective actions where necessary, and provide a response to the HHS Inspector General regarding the outcome.

“Because the allegations relate to program funding that impact our children at a critical stage in their cognitive development, it’s necessary that we move forward with this investigation to secure continued services of this important program,” said Vice President Jonathan Nez.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.