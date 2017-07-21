Heavy rains close Highway 602

Heavy rains this week caused the closure of State Highway 602 south of Gallup for several hours on Thursday, according to officials for the McKinley County Sheriff’s House.

The closure occurred south of Gallup close to Breadsprings and throughout the afternoon and evening, motorists were told they would have to go through Grants or Sanders to get either south to Ramah and Zuni or north to Gallup.

This caused some concern to the sheriff’s office because it would create problems if a problem was reported in the southern part of the county.

But the highway department was able to make provision to allow emergency vehicles through a small patch of the highway that was still usable.

