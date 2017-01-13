Accident closes Highway 191

BURNSIDE JUNCTION, Ariz.

A hazmat accident has caused road closures on Highway 191 from Burnside Junction all the way to Chinle.

At the scene near Burnside Jct. workers from the Arizona Department of Transportation were not able to able to give any detailed information about the accident except that it occurred late Thursday night.

The entire road there was closed by ADOT with orange colored barriers. Automobile and truck drivers wanting to go through the highway were stopped and instructed to turn around and to seek another route. The highway is expected to be closed to the general public for the next six hours.

Calls made by the Navajo Times to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco for more information on the accident and the road closure were not answered and messages have not been returned at this time.

The Navajo Times will continue to monitor this road closure and situation.

