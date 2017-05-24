Home Improvement Program hitting hard times

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation’s Home Improvement Program, which was one of the more popular programs within the tribe some 25 years ago, has hit upon hard times.

The program’s management is now reporting it is having a hard time providing service to its clientele because of cutbacks in recent years.

These cutbacks have forced the agency to reduce the number of hours that eligible technicians can work, which cuts down on the efficiency of the office to handle requests from tribal members who are seeking housing assistance.

A good example is the Eastern Agency’s office in Crownpoint, which is open only on Thursdays due to a lack of administrative funds.

Because of that, the number of applications being processed is low compared to previous years.

