When members of the Navajo Tribal Council were preparing to get the government back on course in 1989 after the suspension of then-chairman Peter MacDonald, they chose Irving Billy to be the interim vice chairman.

Billy, who died Friday in Tuba City at the age of 76, was an obvious choice for that position. Since Leonard Haskie from New Mexico was chosen as interim president, tradition called for the appointment of someone from Arizona.

As a representative of Tuba City on the Council, he had been involved for years in matters affecting the western portion of the Navajo Reservation, both from the tribal government standpoint as well as from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where he served as director of the Western Agency at a time when the Navajo-Hopi Land Dispute was still simmering.

He was also one of the most popular members of the Council during those days and his decision to support the 49ers – the majority in the 88-member Council – was considered one of the reasons why the Council eventually took the government away from MacDonald.

Peterson Zah, who served as both president and chairman and now works in the Begaye-Nez administration, remembers the day when Billy came to him for advice as to whether he should accept the position of interim vice chairman.

“During this time of great turmoil within the Nation Nation government, it was hard to find somebody to serve,” Zah said. “Emotions ran high as did political tensions. No one was willing to volunteer to serve in these positions.

“Billy was able to view the situation in a comprehensive manner where he saw that tribal infighting carried over to federal agencies,” he said. “He saw the need for everyone to work together. He was willing, able and capable to serve. He loved the Navajo people and was dedicated to improving relationships.”

Billy is survived by four children – Kerwin Billy, Everett Billy, Deanne Price and Delaine Billy. He has 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He has two sisters, Elouise Baloo of Holbrook and Regina Keetso of Tuba City. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia Billy, parents, John and Mary Billy, his sister Genevieve Tsosie and grandchildren Muriel Billy and Kerwin Billy Jr.

Funeral services will be held today at 10 a.m. (DST) at the St. Jude Catholic Church (100 Aspen Dr.) in Tuba City. Funeral arrangements are provided by Valley Ridge Mortuary.

