Journey well, warrior

NN loses yet another Code Talker

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation has lost yet another one of its finest.

Navajo Code Talker George James Sr. passed away in the early morning of Nov. 9 after being in hospice care and taken off oxygen, according to his GoFundMe account.

James served with the Marine Corps. 5th Division and served as a Code Talker in World War II in Iwo Jima, Saipan, Okinawa, and Japan.

He was very active and a traditional man who loved riding horses, herding sheep, living in the mountains, and off the animals.

In 2012, James along with fellow Code Talker Peter MacDonald attended the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of Interior in Washington D.C.

According to Michael Smith of the Navajo Code Talkers Association, there are only 14 surviving Code Talkers left.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.