Kendrick Fire 50 percent contained

Crews battling a human-caused grassfire 15 miles northwest of the San Francisco Peaks say they expect to contain it soon.

The fire, referred to as the Kendrick Fire within Coconino National Forest, is estimated to be at 275 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

County forest officials say the fire is burning just east of Kendrick Park and south of Saddle Mountain. The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Friday and it is now under investigation.

Crews took advantage of low winds yesterday evening and reported good progress toward getting the fire under control.

On Saturday, crews reinforced and secured the line around the fire as winds gusted up to 25 mph.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had been 50 percent contained and that no structures are threatened at this time, said Brady Smith, spokesman for Coconino National Forest. No evacuations are planned.

Officials also said a helicopter inbound to assist in firefighting efforts was delayed because of a drone in the area near the fire. Law enforcement tried to locate the drone pilot but were unsuccessful.

The Forest Service reminds the public that unauthorized drone flights over or near a wildfire could cause serious injury or death to firefighters in the air, the ground, and to members of the public.

Crews in November 2014 also battled two human-caused fires near Kendrick Mountain and Horseshoe Hill in Flagstaff.

