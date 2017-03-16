Largo was ‘an excellent officer’

More than 60 units follow transportation of fallen officer’s body

WINDOW ROCK

The procession honoring the fallen Navajo police officer, Houston James Largo, began in Albuquerque on Tuesday as five or six police units followed the van carrying his body home.

The Office of the Medical Investigators released Largo’s body Tuesday morning and it was being taken to Rollie’s Mortuary in Gallup in preparation for his funeral Thursday morning.

As the caravan headed west on Interstate 40, more police units joined. By the time it reached the outskirts of Gallup, more than 60 police units, representing law enforcement agencies from throughout the Four Corners area, had joined the procession to show their respect for an officer whose death had affected so many.

Largo, 27, graduated from the police academy in Santa Fe in 2011 and was a police officer for six years. Largo had served with the Gallup, McKinley County, and Navajo police departments, garnering recognition from all three departments for his dedication and outstanding professionalism.

“He was an excellent officer,” said Gallup Police Captain Miranda Spencer, adding that Largo had spent two years with her department before going over to the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office.

