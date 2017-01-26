McKinley Sheriff’s deputy mourned

GALLUP

A memorial is up at the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office for a deputy who passed away on Wednesday.

Undersheriff Paul Lucero said Chris Tsosie passed away at his home near Crownpoint of undetermined causes. He was 43.

Tsosie had worked for the sheriff’s office for one year after serving with the Navajo Police Department for 13 years, 10 as an investigator.

Lucero said Tsosie was about to be promoted to be an investigator in the sheriff’s office in the net few weeks.

“He was a great officer. I can’t say enough about him,” said Lucero. Officers who worked with him said he had a great sense of humor and was a joy to work with.

While no foul play is suspected at this time, Lucero said his office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death.

